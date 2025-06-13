intern is an all-purpose AI agent that gives a person the abilities of an entire team, delivering high-quality, polished websites, research reports, presentations, games, and more

AI startup rabbit, a pioneer in delivering consumer-level agentic AI at scale, has officially launched its second product rabbit intern, a true general agent that delivers high-quality, comprehensive, and visually refined output. intern is rabbit's first software product, in addition to the rabbit r1 AI-native hardware device that debuted last year.

"Imagine having a superhuman ability to prepare a thorough research presentation, develop a full website, and conduct deep market research while you're out to lunch. That's the power of rabbit intern," said Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit. "For most individuals it's impractical to think about hiring a full team from both a financial and operational perspective, managing all the back and forth communication and handling all the small details of a project. With intern, you have an unlimited team ready to work for you around the clock for less than $100 a month."

rabbit intern is an all-purpose AI agent that transforms an individual into a pro team, with the superhuman ability to accomplish just about any task in minutes rather than days or weeks.

It delivers three core advantages:

True general agent capability : intern performs reliably across a wide range of tasks without users needing to worry about compatibility or limitations. While other agents see performance drops when specific tools aren't available, intern adapts and performs consistently.

: intern performs reliably across a wide range of tasks without users needing to worry about compatibility or limitations. While other agents see performance drops when specific tools aren't available, intern adapts and performs consistently. High-quality, comprehensive output : intern decides whether to research deeply or broadly based on specific task context, enabling more comprehensive and well-supported results with no loss of coherence or depth.

: intern decides whether to research deeply or broadly based on specific task context, enabling more comprehensive and well-supported results with no loss of coherence or depth. Visually refined final results: Understanding that humans are visual creatures, intern delivers polished, visually appealing final output that feels more like crafted designs than raw text. Design principles are reflected in every detail, from website formatting to multimedia integration, making results easier to understand and ready to present.

intern is very simple for anyone to use. All you need to do is type in a prompt and hit enter. intern first interprets your goals based on the context of your prompt, decides what it needs to do, and ends by producing well-crafted, ready-to-use final outputs in the format you need. Possible output formats include websites, reports, presentations, documents, spreadsheets, games, and more.

Straightforward task-based pricing model that provides users with more value

Unlike competitors that use confusing credit systems that don't clearly translate into actual work completed, rabbit intern introduces a straightforward task-based pricing structure that eliminates complicated calculations for users:

Monthly plans of 30 tasks per month are available for $99.99/month.

For a limited time, rabbit is offering an annual subscription of 30 tasks per month for $69.99/month, billed annually.

Customers can also choose pay-as-you-go packs of 3 tasks for $29.99.

Anyone with a registered rabbithole account can try 3 tasks for free. A rabbit r1 device is not required to use intern and remains subscription free, as it has been since day one.

Lyu added, "Other products out there may have cheaper monthly packages, but users have to deal with token or credit limits that are essentially only good for 2 or 3 tasks per month. It's impossible for a user to understand how many credits it costs for a complex task. We offer a much simpler system. With intern, users don't have to decide whether they want to compromise on quality. Our offering is straightforward, and our results are better."

Interns for everyone, no coding skills required

Early rabbit intern users created tens of thousands of tasks during the free trial period beginning in April, with many of them sharing constructive feedback that helped to inform the product development for official release. They also shared stories highlighting how intern helped them with their projects. Here are some examples:

Conduct business research: @rabbit_hmi intern might have just landed me a new client. My ICP is early stage startups that need help with their GTM strategy. I added 35 companies to a Gsheet and asked Rabbit Intern to add their LinkedIns and funding rounds. While intern was researching I scrolled Twitter :) (@VicenteLizcano)

Create presentation materials: Powerful moment with @rabbit_hmi intern during a meeting today to pitch it for internal use. Asked people in the meeting a problem they are facing today. Submitted to intern. Meeting ended by presenting them a fully functional website with potential answers to the problems. (@PhoxStory)

Develop a software tool by prompt: I built a hand tracking theremin in an hour with intern. This was probably the most mind-blowing thing I've seen ai do since Claude computer use! Great work guys! (@irl_rishaan)

rabbit intern is available to anyone and does not require a rabbit r1 device to use. Try it today at rabbit.tech/rabbit-intern.

About rabbit

rabbit is an AI startup rethinking how humans and machines interact. The company is building an AI-native operating system, formed around robust cross-platform agentic capabilities and custom hardware that gives people access to the latest AI. They have released two products since their launch: rabbit r1, an AI hardware device that gives users unlimited access to the leading AI models and helps users get things done; and rabbit intern, an all-purpose AI agent that interprets users' goals based on the context of their prompt, decides what it needs to do, and delivers high-quality, comprehensive, and visually refined output.

