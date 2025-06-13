Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
13.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
Optima Tax Relief: Optima's "Tax Show for People Who Owe" Builds Momentum as Go-to Resource for Taxpayers Facing IRS Debt

Now in its fourth year, the bi-weekly YouTube series offers honest, engaging insights into IRS processes, tax debt solutions, and what struggling taxpayers need to know

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / The Tax Show for People Who Owe, a popular video series produced by Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax firm, continues to gain traction among taxpayers looking for clarity, relief, and expert guidance on dealing with IRS and state tax debt. The bi-weekly YouTube series, hosted by Optima CEO David King and Chief Tax Officer PhilipHwang, serves as an accessible, educational platform aimed at helping Americans navigate complex tax challenges with confidence.

The Tax Show for People who Owe video art

The Tax Show for People who Owe video art
A look into The Tax Show for People who Owe with David and Phil - A YouTube series designed for taxpayers dealing with IRS or state tax debt

"We created this show to help people understand they're not alone," said David King, CEO of Optima. "Millions of Americans are dealing with tax debt, and we want to provide them with both the information and the encouragement they need to take the next step toward relief."

The show has already garnered thousands of views on Optima's YouTube channel, with some of the most highly watched episodes tackling hot-button topics like:

  • "The IRS Is Watching You-Here's How" - A breakdown of IRS tracking tools and what they mean for taxpayers.

  • "IRS Fresh Start Program: What They Don't Tell You" - An honest look at the eligibility gaps and common misconceptions surrounding this popular resolution option.

  • "Can the IRS Take My House?" - A must-watch for homeowners concerned about enforcement actions.

  • "Will the IRS Really Settle for Pennies on the Dollar?" - A deep dive into the truth behind Offer in Compromise programs.

"These episodes are meaningful because they bring transparency to processes that often feel like a black box," said Philip Hwang, Optima's Chief Tax Officer. "As a tax attorney, I've seen firsthand how misinformation or fear can paralyze people. Our goal is to provide clarity - and maybe even some peace of mind."

Each episode blends real legal and tax insight with real-life scenarios and often features Q&A segments based on viewer-submitted questions. With new episodes released bi-weekly, the series continues to build momentum as a go-to resource for taxpayers nationwide.

"We want people to feel more confident about their situation," added Hwang. "Even if they're struggling, they can still regain control - and that starts with understanding their options and taking action. Like I always tell our viewers… 'Do something!'"

To watch The Tax Show for People Who Owe, visit: Optima's YouTube Channel

About Optima Tax Relief:
Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

Contact Information

Amy Hogancamp
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
1 (800) 536-0734 x1265

.

SOURCE: Optima Tax Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/optimas-%22tax-show-for-people-who-owe%22-builds-momentum-as-go-to-resou-1038564

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
