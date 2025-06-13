LakePoint Sports, Formetco Launch NEW Tech Initiative at the Premier Travel Baseball Venue in the Country

NEW Jumbo Video Boards Feature FTX Display Technology, Set NEW Standard in Resolution and Brightness

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, has partnered with Formetco, one of the most respected names in digital display technology and innovation. As part of the new partnership, Formetco's FTX Display Technology is featured on the new 13' x 21' jumbo video boards, delivering unmatched visual clarity, durability, and technology integration across each of the eight baseball fields at the LakePoint Sports Baseball Village.

Every new FTX board includes over 288,000 high-efficiency diodes, providing a 25% increase in resolution and 20% higher brightness compared to previous models and the original Formetco video boards featured at the Baseball Village. Despite their increased performance, the new jumbo video boards use 46% less power and operate without fans, reducing noise and mechanical failure risk.

"LakePoint Sports is unwavering in our relentless commitment to delivering excellence in the guest experience for athletes, families, and fans from around the country," stated Josh Laney, Executive Vice President, LakePoint Sports. "With high-resolution displays and seamless integration into our existing systems, the new Formetco jumbo video boards bring the latest in video technology and a pro-level atmosphere that energizes every game, showcasing on-field performance and in-game stats," added Laney.

Built with a rugged IP67 weatherproof rating, each video display is designed to withstand the toughest elements. The system is fully integrated into Formetco's 365-day-a-year Network Operations Center, allowing for real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and remote repair capabilities. Health sensors and redundant data paths help prevent downtime and ensure seamless operation.

"Formetco is proud to partner with LakePoint Sports, a destination known for setting the standard in the travel and youth sports industry," said Matt Xander, president and CEO, Formetco. "We believe the FTX display technology is a perfect match for LakePoint's high-performance environment. These boards are visually stunning and are engineered for long-term reliability and serviceability. Our shared focus on excellence, innovation, and quality made this partnership a natural fit," added Xander.

In addition to enhancing the in-game experience, the FTX displays seamlessly integrate with leading scoring and data platforms, like TrackMan, also featured at LakePoint's Baseball Village. This compatibility allows for real-time content delivery, ensuring that game data, video, and replay features are delivered with speed and precision to athletes, coaches, and fans.

"Being able to display Prep Baseball player stats on the LakePoint boards is one of the many unique features that make this venue the best travel baseball venue in the country," stated Sean Duncan, president, Prep Baseball. "The new boards add to a long list of why Prep Baseball is proud to call LakePoint home for some of our biggest and best baseball events."

With the new state-of-the-art Formetco jumbo video boards featured in the outfield on every field at LakePoint's Baseball Village, LakePoint Sports continues to set the standard in the travel and youth sports industry through its relentless focus on delivering excellence in the Guest Experience. For more details, visit LakePointSports.com

