Over 600 Gather in Support of Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation at Annual Gala

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / More than 600 communal and business leaders, philanthropists, and activists gathered at Manhattan's Pier 60 to commemorate the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation's (AJCF) 25-year legacy of combating hatred and antisemitism, while celebrating the profound impact of its one-of-a-kind American Service Academies Program (ASAP), now in its 20th year.

The evening's gala honored distinguished individuals and organizations whose work echoes the AJCF's mission. CNN commentator, Dream Machine founder, Emmy Award winner, and New York Times best-selling author Van Jones received the AJCF Fighting Hatred Award. Reed Smith LLP was recognized with the AJCF Advocacy Award. Rick Frazier and Mary Fox-Frazier of Frazier Enterprises and the Miracle Ear Foundation were presented with the AJCF Humanitarian Award. Six notable Black activists and change makers, including Malynda Hale, Pastor Carl Day, Victory Boyd, Raymond Leon Roker, John Hope Bryant and Chaitra Dalton-Bryant, received the AJCF Medal of Valor.

The AJCF's American Service Academies Program (ASAP) is a transformative 16-day educational initiative that takes place in the United States and Poland. This year's cohort included 25 cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program provides an immersive experience focused on Holocaust and antisemitism education, with an emphasis on moral leadership and ethical responsibility in military service.

Van Jones was recognized for his impactful work across media, public policy and social justice, including his efforts to renew the historic Black/Jewish Alliance, reduce polarization, and strengthen democracy. He led the AJCF-Exodus Leadership Mission to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz.

Reed Smith LLP, dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward, was honored for their significant contributions to the AJCF's efforts not only to provide Holocaust, antisemitism and anti-bigotry education, but also for the critical support it provided the AJCF in its mission to support the victims of Hamas's heinous attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and in support of Israel during its darkest hours. Reed Smith LLP Global Managing Partner Casey Ryan accepted the award on the firm's behalf and sponsored the AJCF-Exodus Leadership Mission to Poland in January.

Rick Frazier and Mary Fox-Frazier of Frazier Enterprises and the Miracle Ear Foundation were recognized for their late 2024 Miracle Mission, where they gave 100 Brooklyn-area Holocaust survivors free hearing aids and related lifetime services as part of their Gift of Sound initiative.

The AJCF Medal of Valor was awarded to participants of the AJCF-Exodus Leadership Mission to Poland for their commitment to promoting tolerance, bridging communities, and standing against hate. Honorees included singer and activist Malynda Hale, Grammy® Award-winning artist Victory Boyd, faith leader Pastor Carl Day, EXODUS Leadership Forum co-founder Raymond Leon Roker, entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, and changemaker Chaitra Dalton-Bryant.

"For 25 years, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation has served as a moral compass, reminding the world that silence in the face of hatred is never an option," said AJCF Chairman Simon Bergson. "Our gala was not only a celebration, but a recommitment to our mission of remembrance and action. We must continue educating future leaders so that the tragedies of the past are never repeated."

"Each of this year's honorees embodies the courage, compassion, and moral clarity that our world so urgently needs," said AJCF Director General Jack Simony. "Whether through advocacy, humanitarian work or bridge-building across communities, they are shaping a more just and inclusive future. By recognizing their contributions, we affirm our belief that fighting hatred requires the leadership from all communities to come together."

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas's October 7 attacks. The Foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town's Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, over a million people have visited the center, more than 300,000 students, over 100,000 first responders, military personnel and educators have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust. For more information, visit: https://ajcfus.org/ .

