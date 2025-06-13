TNO and Solarge have developed a lightweight perovskite solar module prototype measuring 32 cm x 34 cm by combining roll-to-roll processing and low-weight panel materials. The Netherlands-based partners aim to scale the technology for broader commercial applications. Solarge, a manufacturer of lightweight silicon PV modules based in the Netherlands, and the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have unveiled a 32 cm x 34 cm lightweight prototype perovskite solar panel. It features two novelties: the perovskite absorber was made using a TNO roll-to-roll cell manufacturing ...

