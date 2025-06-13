Transmission infrastructure buildout essential to curb rising cost of balancing Great Britain's electricity grid, according to electricity system operator. New report finds thermal constraints were main driver of increased balancing costs, with planned outages in Scotland coinciding with high wind outturn. It cost GBP 2. 7 billion ($3. 7 billion) to balance Great Britain's electricity grid in the 2024-25 financial year, up 10% on 2023-24 according to the National Energy System Operator (NESO). New analysis from NESO found increased thermal constraints were the main driver of higher costs, accounting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...