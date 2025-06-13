MEXC Launches Golden Era Showdown Mid-Year Trading Event with a 10 Million USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of its most ambitious mid-year trading event, the Golden Era Showdown. The three-week event offers participants the opportunity to win from a prize pool worth up to 10 million USDT, including real gold bars and Bitcoin rewards.

Golden Era Showdown: Multiple Ways to Win Big

The Golden Era Showdown features a dynamic prize pool structure where increased participation directly benefits all traders. The more participants who join, the bigger the prize pool grows across six exciting tiers, with early participation helping unlock maximum rewards for everyone involved. Participation is free and requires logging into MEXC, clicking the "Register Now" button on the event page, then accumulating valid futures trading volume to earn scratch-offs, spins, and lottery tickets.

Event Timeline

Early Bird Registration: June 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) - June 17, 2025, 15:55 (UTC)

Official Registration: June 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) - July 4, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Main Event: June 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) - July 4, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Lucky Draw: June 13, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) - July 5, 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Early Bird Rewards

The first 2,000 users who register during Early Bird and complete at least 50,000 USDT in futures trading volume will share 40,000 USDT in trading fee vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Daily Scratch-Off: Guaranteed Wins from 60% of the Grand Prize Pool

Every 50,000 USDT in daily futures trading volume earns one scratch-off card, with a maximum of five cards daily. Cards offer futures bonuses up to 2,025 USDT from 60% of the grand prize pool and can be saved until the lucky draw period ends.

Weekly Spin Wheel: Guaranteed Wins from 25% of the Grand Prize Pool

Each 2 million USDT in weekly futures trading volume grants one spin chance, with up to five spins weekly. This system distributes 25% of the grand prize pool through random bonuses while supplies last, with spin chances saveable until the draw period concludes.

Ultimate Lottery: Gold Bar & BTC Giveaway

Accumulating 10 million USDT in valid futures trading volume generates lottery tickets with no earning limits. Prizes include luxury gold bars worth 350,000 USDT, Bitcoin, and bonuses. Winners are determined through Bitcoin blockchain hash methodology, ensuring independently verifiable results.

MEXC continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative trading experiences that deliver genuine value to its global user base. Through reward mechanisms and substantial incentives, the exchange creates opportunities for traders to maximize their potential returns. Visit the official Golden Era Showdown event page to register and discover complete participation details.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, daily airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

