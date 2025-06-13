Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
BingX Listed as Approved VASP by Upbit Korea Under Travel Rule Framework

PANAMA CITY, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, announced it has been officially added by Upbit Korea to its list of approved virtual asset service providers (VASPs) under the Travel Rule framework. This integration enables seamless crypto transfer for users between BingX and Upbit Korea, marking a notable step forward in cross-platform compliance.


"This integration enhances our user experience by enabling smoother and more secure transfers of crypto assets between the platforms," said Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX. "We're continuously improving platform connectivity and service reliability to ensure that our users enjoy a more efficient trading journey, and this development also reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation in the digital asset space."

Upbit Korea is a top-tier digital asset exchange headquartered in South Korea. This platform has been a dominant player in the South Korean market since its launch in 2017. With high trading volumes and a wide range of listed assets, Upbit Korea continues to play a significant role in shaping the local crypto ecosystem.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-listed-as-approved-vasp-by-upbit-korea-under-travel-rule-framework-302481167.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
