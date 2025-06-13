IoT Medical Devices Market worth US$154.74 billion by 2030 with 18.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market, valued at US$53.78 billion in 2024 stood at US$65.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 18.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$154.74 billion by the end of the period. This market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing need for real-time patient monitoring, rising rates of chronic illnesses, and the demand for more efficient, connected healthcare systems. IoT medical devices facilitate continuous tracking of vital signs, support remote diagnostics, and enable more personalized care delivery. Key advancements in sensor technologies, wireless communication, and interoperability with electronic health systems are driving this growth. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and analytics enhances the ability to predict medical issues and optimize device performance. Cloud-based connectivity further allows for streamlined data access, remote support, and integration into telehealth platforms. Emerging economies, including India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, are becoming important frontiers for growth. This development is supported by increasing healthcare digitization and investments in infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15629287

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Medical Devices Market"

299 - Tables

57 - Figures

329- Pages

By Based on type, Stationary medical devices are a key segment of the IoT medical devices market, driven by the growing demand for continuous monitoring, real-time data analysis, and enhanced patient care in healthcare facilities. Devices such as IoT-integrated imaging systems, smart infusion pumps, and diagnostic equipment facilitate seamless data flow and connectivity with hospital IT infrastructure. This integration improves clinical workflows, supports timely decision-making, and enhances operational performance. As hospitals and healthcare providers advance their digital transformation efforts, stationary IoT medical devices have become essential for ensuring data accuracy, security, and interoperability, which in turn stimulates innovation and expands the connected care environment.

By Based on product, the patient monitoring segment is currently the fastest-growing area within the IoT medical devices market. This growth is driven by the increasing use of connected healthcare solutions and the rising demand for real-time, continuous health tracking. Devices such as smart bedside monitors, wearable vital sign trackers, and remote ECG systems enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients both in clinical settings and at home. As the healthcare industry shifts toward more personalized, preventative, and value-based care models, these IoT-enabled monitoring tools play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes, reducing readmission rates, and enhancing patient engagement. Their ability to provide timely and reliable health data makes them essential to the evolution of digital healthcare.

By geography, In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the Internet of Things (IoT) medical devices market, with Europe and Asia Pacific following. This dominance can be attributed to the region's proactive approach to digital health transformation, which aims to enhance care quality and reduce healthcare costs. Medical facilities across the US and Canada are increasingly adopting IoT-enabled technologies for applications like remote patient monitoring, chronic condition management, and real-time health data tracking. Supportive reimbursement policies, particularly from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for remote monitoring services, make investments in connected devices more financially viable for healthcare providers. Furthermore, the region's advanced digital infrastructure, widespread adoption of electronic health records, and extensive internet connectivity facilitate the effective integration of IoT devices into clinical operations. Together, these factors reinforce North America's crucial role in shaping the future of connected healthcare.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15629287

The key players functioning in the IoT medical devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), among others.

Medtronic (Ireland):

Medtronic is a global leader in medical technology, known for its innovative IoT-enabled devices that support chronic disease management and enhance patient outcomes. The facilities in Ireland focus extensively on manufacturing and research & development of advanced connected health products, including intelligent insulin pumps, cardiac monitoring systems, and neurostimulation devices. By integrating IoT technologies, Medtronic facilitates real-time health monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive analytics, all of which contribute to improved efficiency in healthcare services. The company places a strong emphasis on data security, compliance with regulatory standards, and maintaining interoperability to deliver reliable, patient-centered solutions. Through ongoing investments and strategic collaborations in digital health, Medtronic Ireland continues to drive innovation by embedding smart technologies into clinical practice. In February 2025, the company reported financial results highlighting the importance of its Galway site in producing the latest connected cardiac devices.

GE Healthcare (US)

GE Healthcare is a prominent player in the global medical technology sector, known for integrating IoT and AI capabilities into its imaging, monitoring, and diagnostic devices. This integration aims to enhance patient outcomes and improve healthcare operations. The company's digital transformation strategy focuses on connected health solutions that enable real-time data collection and predictive analytics across hospital systems. GE HealthCare specializes in advanced imaging technologies, cloud-based health data platforms, and AI-driven diagnostic applications, particularly in fields like radiology, cardiology, and critical care. To expand its digital presence, GE HealthCare actively pursues acquisitions and partnerships, such as its acquisition of BK Medical to enhance surgical imaging and its collaboration with Microsoft Azure for cloud services. The company employs a horizontal integration strategy to broaden its product offerings, meeting a diverse range of clinical needs while making significant investments in research, development, and manufacturing worldwide. In March 2025, GE HealthCare announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop autonomous X-ray and ultrasound devices utilizing NVIDIA's Isaac for Healthcare platform. These initiatives underline GE HealthCare's commitment to driving innovation and improving clinical outcomes in the landscape of IoT-enabled medical devices.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

mHealth Solutions Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on IoT Medical Devices Companies and IoT Medical Devices Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iot-medical-devices-market-worth-us154-74-billion-by-2030-with-18-9-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302480957.html