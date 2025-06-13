Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by GPS and Bluetooth Advancements | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is Segmented by Type (GPS, Bluetooth), by Application (Children, Elderly, Adults).

The Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market was valued at USD 975.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1674.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market:

The personal safety tracking devices market is experiencing sustained growth driven by rising safety concerns, growing elderly and child populations, and technological advances in connectivity and miniaturization. These devices are becoming integral to everyday life, offering peace of mind and emergency responsiveness to users and caregivers alike. Industry players are focusing on feature-rich yet cost-effective solutions to cater to different market segments. Strategic collaborations, product diversification, and innovations in wearable design are shaping the competitive landscape. As consumer awareness and infrastructure improve globally, the market is expected to witness further expansion across both developed and emerging regions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PERSONAL SAFETY TRACKING DEVICES MARKET:

GPS technology is a cornerstone in the expansion of the personal safety tracking devices market due to its ability to provide accurate, real-time location data across vast distances. It enables users to monitor the exact whereabouts of individuals, particularly in emergency situations, ensuring quick response and enhanced safety. GPS integration has become essential in devices used by children, senior citizens, and outdoor enthusiasts. The rise in smart wearables and mobile applications that rely on satellite-based positioning further strengthens GPS adoption. Moreover, advancements in miniaturized GPS chips and improved satellite coverage are allowing for seamless integration into lightweight, portable devices, driving higher consumer demand and widening the market base.

Bluetooth technology is significantly propelling the growth of the personal safety tracking devices market by offering low-energy, cost-effective, and real-time connectivity solutions. Its compatibility with smartphones and wearable devices makes it ideal for applications such as child monitoring, elderly care, and personal security. Bluetooth-enabled trackers can easily sync with mobile apps to send alerts, geofence notifications, and live location data. The low power consumption also allows for extended battery life, which is crucial for continuous usage in safety applications. As Bluetooth technology continues to evolve with higher data rates and improved range, it is becoming a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to produce compact, efficient, and reliable personal safety tracking devices across diverse user segments.

Children represent a key driver in the growth of the personal safety tracking devices market, as parents and guardians seek reliable ways to ensure their security. With rising concerns about child safety in public spaces, schools, and during transit, demand for compact, user-friendly tracking devices is increasing. These devices offer geofencing alerts, panic buttons, and two-way communication features, allowing parents to act swiftly in case of emergencies. Manufacturers are also developing child-specific wearable designs like smartwatches and clip-on trackers with playful aesthetics and tamper-resistant features. The growing need for preventive safety tools and the availability of affordable options are fueling adoption among families globally, especially in urban and suburban areas.

As urban populations grow, concerns over personal safety in crowded, fast-paced environments are intensifying. This is particularly true for women, children, and the elderly, who are often viewed as vulnerable groups. With rising cases of crime and the unpredictability of public spaces, the demand for personal safety tracking devices is surging. These devices offer users and families peace of mind by enabling real-time monitoring and instant alerts. Urban consumers are more likely to adopt such technologies due to higher tech penetration and awareness. This urban security dynamic is driving sustained market growth, especially in cities across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The rapid evolution of wearable technology is directly contributing to the expansion of the personal safety tracking devices market. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward smartwatches, fitness bands, and other wearable devices that incorporate tracking and emergency features. The integration of health monitoring, location services, and communication tools into a single device enhances usability and convenience. Wearables also appeal to a wide range of demographics, from tech-savvy teens to health-conscious seniors. The fusion of style, function, and safety is boosting the commercial success of personal tracking solutions, prompting technology firms and OEMs to invest more in wearable innovation and development.

The growing global geriatric population is a significant factor driving the demand for personal safety tracking devices. Older adults often face mobility issues, memory loss, and health risks, making constant monitoring essential for their safety and independence. GPS-enabled trackers, fall detection devices, and emergency SOS buttons offer caregivers the tools needed to respond promptly to potential threats. These devices are increasingly being used in assisted living facilities, home care environments, and by independent seniors. As governments and healthcare systems focus on aging-in-place initiatives, the use of personal safety technology among elderly users is expected to grow, supporting market expansion.

The increasing integration of personal safety tracking devices with emergency response systems and law enforcement agencies is playing a crucial role in expanding market adoption. Many devices are now equipped to send direct alerts to emergency contacts or local authorities when a distress signal is triggered. Some advanced models allow real-time transmission of location and situation data to dispatchers, enabling faster and more accurate responses. This level of coordination enhances the credibility and effectiveness of safety trackers, making them more appealing to both consumers and institutional buyers such as schools, nursing homes, and public safety agencies.

PERSONAL SAFETY TRACKING DEVICES MARKET SHARE:

North America leads in market share due to widespread use of GPS, high safety awareness, and strong infrastructure.

Europe follows closely with government-backed elderly care programs and rising adoption in schools.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, high smartphone usage, and increasing safety concerns in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Key Companies:

Amber Alert GPS

AngelSense

BrickHouse Security

Le Vise Products

Location Based Technologies

Trax

KJB Security

Lineable

SPOT LLC.

Spy Tec International

Trackimo LLC

WEENECT

