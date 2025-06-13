Revolutionizing Diagnostics: Digital Pathology Market Growth Report | Reach US$1.73 billion by 2030 at 8.0% CAGR | The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Pathology Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2024 and reach USD 1.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The key driver of this growth is the mounting need for telepathology to enable pathologists to remotely view slides and interact live over distances. The other factor is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in digital pathology systems, boosting diagnostics through automated image analysis and predictive analytics.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Digital Pathology Market growth of 8.0% comprises a vast array of Product, Type, Application, End-Use, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Digital Pathology Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Digital Pathology Market is experiencing significant growth. The worldwide digital pathology market expansion results from multiple technological advancements alongside clinical and systemic changes that mirror a comprehensive shift in diagnostic methods and healthcare service delivery. The rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms serves as a key driving force in pathology because they improve diagnostic accuracy while enhancing workflow efficiency and decision-making support. Precision medicine's rising requirement along with individually tailored treatment plans drives the need for digital platforms that integrate histopathological data with genomic and clinical information. The worldwide scarcity of pathologists in developing markets forces healthcare infrastructures to implement digital pathology systems that consolidate diagnostic capabilities and allow for remote consultations through telepathology. The global rise in cancer cases demands the development of diagnostic solutions that operate more quickly and can scale to meet increasing needs. The FDA's regulatory approvals and standardization efforts are helping to validate digital pathology systems which leads to their broader use. The focus on digital health infrastructure and remote healthcare solutions after COVID-19 has solidified digital pathology's essential role in modern diagnostic processes.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancer:

The increasing global prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer alongside cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases creates demand for digital pathology through the need for accurate diagnostic results. Cancer stands as a primary focus area because the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that it causes almost 10 million deaths each year. The growing number of cancer cases increases the need for precise histopathological assessments which play a critical role in cancer staging and treatment planning as well as determining patient prognosis.



Traditional glass-slide microscopy requires extensive time commitment while demanding substantial labor effort and remains susceptible to mistakes by human operators. Digital pathology allows for complete slide digitization which supports storage capabilities as well as analysis and sharing functions. Digital platforms play an essential role in oncology and chronic disease management through improved diagnostic accuracy and simpler access to second opinions and telepathology. The requirement for high-throughput pathology services becomes even stronger when centralized laboratories need to serve extensive populations.

Innovations in Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) technology combined with artificial intelligence (AI) integration are driving major changes in digital pathology:

Progress in imaging technology alongside improvements in data storage and artificial intelligence (AI) development is revolutionizing digital pathology. The development of Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) now enables the capture of ultra-high-resolution images which can be stored and distributed with very little delay. After digitization these images become suitable for AI analysis which helps detect patterns and anomalies while classifying tissue types with greater consistency than manual examination.



Diagnostic workflows now frequently utilize AI-powered tools to help pathologists identify diseases at early stages while simultaneously quantifying biomarkers and standardizing interpretations. The algorithms designed for breast and prostate cancer detection improve diagnostic efficiency and minimize inter-observer variability by highlighting suspicious regions and providing grading suggestions. Real-time slide sharing capabilities of cloud-based platforms allow institutions to collaborate on diagnostics without being limited by geographic distances. This technological progress improves diagnostic speed and accuracy while shortening turnaround time which is essential for treating life-threatening conditions.

Growing Adoption of Telepathology and Remote Consultations:

The pandemic hastened digital health technology implementation with digital pathology becoming another beneficiary of this trend. Telepathology has become an essential diagnostic tool due to increasing demands for remote consultations and second opinions. Digital platforms now enable hospitals and laboratories to share slides across regions and countries with specialists which allows for expert reviews and collaborations to occur promptly without needing to transport specimens physically.



Telepathy is emerging as a critical solution to the worldwide inequality in pathology services. Rural regions and areas with limited resources experience a significant lack of trained pathologists. Through digital pathology centralized specialists review cases from distant locations which closes existing healthcare gaps to advance healthcare equity. Digital pathology platforms provide educational institutions with benefits for training and research because students and researchers can access actual slides from any location at any time.

Geographical Insights:

The North American market achieved a 40.7% share of the global market in 2023 because government-backed initiatives advanced pathology technology. The dominance resulted from continuous R&D funding and the growing implementation of digital imaging technologies. Their influence grew stronger in the region because prominent players focused on creating innovative solutions to meet the needs of the local population. Market expansion is propelled by academic research and disease diagnosis needs for digital pathology because institutions aim to use its capabilities to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment results.

Between 2024 and 2030 the Asia Pacific region will achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) thanks to increased digitalization activities combined with medical research investments and the growing use of digital imaging technologies in developing economies. The rising occurrence of cancer cases continues to drive market growth which highlights the necessity for new treatment options that will advance market expansion.

Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Product, the digital pathology market is divided into, Software, Device, and Storage System. The device segment dominated the market share in 2023 with 51.72% and is expected to experience substantial growth over the projected period.

Based on Type, the digital pathology market is divided into, Human Pathology, and Veterinary Pathology. The human aspect of digital pathology is playing a pivotal role, accounting for approximately 60.0% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Based on Application, the digital pathology market is divided into, Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research, and Disease Diagnosis. The academic research segment led the market share in 2023, accounting for 45.7%, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2024 to 2030 due to ongoing research in cancer therapy development and high adoption rates of digital pathology in various studies.

Based on End Use, the digital pathology market is divided into, Hospitals, Biotech & Pharma Companies, Diagnostic Labs, and Academic & Research Institutes. The healthcare sector led the market share in 2023 with a notable presence of 36.7%.

The Digital Pathology Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Digital Pathology Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

CellaVision

HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO)

West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica)

aetherAI

IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS)

SigTuple Technologies Private Limited

Morphle Labs, Inc

Bionovation Biotech, Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Digital Pathology Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In March 2024 : Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) formed an expanded partnership with AWS to create secure, scalable cloud-based digital pathology solutions. The collaboration between AWS and Philips will improve workflow efficiency while ensuring smooth integration with current healthcare systems to provide complete patient care.

: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) formed an expanded partnership with AWS to create secure, scalable cloud-based digital pathology solutions. The collaboration between AWS and Philips will improve workflow efficiency while ensuring smooth integration with current healthcare systems to provide complete patient care. In February 2024 : Roche entered into a partnership with Path AI to build an AI-powered digital pathology algorithm for companion diagnostics. Through this partnership Roche will speed up its capacity to fulfill biopharma companies' needs who seek to create AI-driven companion diagnostics and deliver complete solutions.

: Roche entered into a partnership with Path AI to build an AI-powered digital pathology algorithm for companion diagnostics. Through this partnership Roche will speed up its capacity to fulfill biopharma companies' needs who seek to create AI-driven companion diagnostics and deliver complete solutions. In March 2023 : Agilent Technologies partnered with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Agilent Technologies teamed up with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. to integrate the NanoZoomer range with the S360MD Slide scanner system into their comprehensive digital pathology solution.

: Agilent Technologies partnered with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Agilent Technologies teamed up with Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. to integrate the NanoZoomer range with the S360MD Slide scanner system into their comprehensive digital pathology solution. In March 2022: Roche Diagnostics partnered with SRL Diagnostics. In collaboration with Roche Diagnostics, SRL Diagnostics intended to upgrade its Fortis Memorial Research Institute laboratory facilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Digital Pathology Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Digital Pathology Market is USD 1.73 billion in 2030.

Who are the leading players in the Digital Pathology Market?

The key players in the Digital Pathology Market include, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher); Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Olympus Corp.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.; Inspirata, Inc.; Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.); Visiopharm A/S; Huron Technologies International Inc.; ContextVision AB; HANGZHOU ZHIWEI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (MORPHOGO); West Medica Produktions- und Handels- GmbH (West Medica); aetherAI; IBEX (IBEX MEDICAL ANALYTICS); SigTuple Technologies Private Limited; Morphle Labs, Inc; and Bionovation Biotech, Inc.

What are the major drivers for the Digital Pathology Market?

Several key factors are driving this expansion, including the growing adoption of AI-enabled digital pathology.

Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Digital Pathology Market?

The North American market achieved a 40.7% share of the global market in 2023 because government-backed initiatives advanced pathology technology.

Which is the largest segment, by product, during the forecasted period in the Digital Pathology Market?

The device segment dominated the market share in 2023 with 51.72% and is expected to experience substantial growth over the projected period.

Conclusion:

Digital imaging advancements and AI along with data analytics improvements lead to major transformations within the global digital pathology market which meets healthcare systems' needs for swifter and more precise diagnostic procedures. The spread of chronic diseases combined with telepathology demand growth and pathologist workforce deficits has sped up the implementation of digital pathology technologies. Modern systems provide the ability for immediate remote medical consultations alongside more efficient data exchange and better-informed decisions through artificial intelligence that analyses medical images. The combination of EHR integration with advanced interoperability and cloud storage solutions leads to better diagnostic precision and operational efficiency. Digital pathology stands as a fundamental component of precision medicine and laboratory automation while global healthcare digitization progresses alongside evolving regulatory frameworks and advanced data security technologies. The market's growth momentum continues as it connects with wider digital health movements and shifts towards value-based care approaches.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory agencies-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 1.73 billion by 2030, the Global Digital Pathology Market represents a significant opportunity for AI technology developers, cloud service providers, medical imaging software companies, digital health startups, and telepathology platform vendors.

