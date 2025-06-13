Anti-Drone Market worth $14.51 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-drone market will reach USD 14.51 billion by 2030 from USD 4.48 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 26.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global anti-drone market is primarily driven by escalating security concerns over the unauthorized and potentially malicious use of drones across military, critical infrastructure, and public spaces. Increasing incidents of drone-related threats, such as espionage, smuggling, and attacks, have compelled governments and organizations to adopt robust counter-drone technologies. Advances in detection and mitigation technologies, including AI-powered systems, multi-sensor integration, and directed energy weapons, further propel the market by enhancing the effectiveness and reliability of anti-drone solutions.

Anti-Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 4.48 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 14.51 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By System Type, Platform Type, Application, Vertical, Range, Radar Type, Radar Deployment Type, Radar Frequency Band, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vulnerabilities to hacking Key Market Opportunities Deployment of AI and ML technologies in drone detection and tracking applications Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of anti-drone solutions in military & defense sector

By platform type, the ground-based segment is projected to dominate the market from 2025 to 2030

The ground-based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the anti-drone market in 2030 due to its versatility, ease of deployment, and ability to cover vast areas with integrated sensor arrays. These systems can incorporate multiple detection and disruption technologies, such as radar, RF jamming, and directed energy weapons, making them effective against diverse drone threats. Their suitability for protecting critical infrastructure, military installations, and public events further drives widespread adoption. Additionally, they offer scalability and easier maintenance compared with airborne or naval platforms, strengthening their dominance in the market.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment is expected to record the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030

The commercial segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the anti-drone market during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of drone usage across industries such as logistics, agriculture, construction, and event management, which raises concerns over safety and security. Increasing investments by businesses to protect assets, comply with regulations, and ensure operational continuity drives demand for effective counter-drone solutions. Additionally, the growing awareness of drone-related risks in crowded urban environments and critical commercial facilities fuels the adoption of advanced detection and disruption technologies. The rising trend of integrating anti-drone systems with IoT and cloud-based platforms further accelerates market growth in this segment, making it a key revenue driver.

Americas region held the largest share of the global anti-drone market in 2024

The Americas held the largest share of the global anti-drone industry in 2024 due to the strong focus on security and defense, supported by substantial investments in advanced counter-drone technologies. The presence of extensive critical infrastructure, including airports, military bases, and government facilities, makes the region highly vulnerable to unauthorized drone activities, driving urgent demand for effective detection and mitigation solutions. Leading defense contractors, such as RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, are actively developing sophisticated systems that combine radar, electronic warfare, and directed energy weapons to address these threats. Additionally, stringent regulations and coordinated efforts between government agencies and private sector players facilitate the rapid deployment and integration of anti-drone systems across various applications. This combination of strategic priorities, technological innovation, and regulatory support solidifies the position as the dominant market in the global anti-drone landscape.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the anti-drone companies include RTX (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), IAI (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales (France), Saab (Sweden), DroneShield Ltd (Australia), and Dedrone (US), among others.

