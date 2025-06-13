The National IT Industry Promotion Agency: South Korea's NIPA to Spotlight Government-Backed SaaS Innovators at Korea Innovation Convergence Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), under the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) of the Republic of Korea, is convening one of Korea's most strategic global innovation programs in Washington, D.C. this June. The Korea Innovation Convergence Summit 2025, scheduled for June 18-19 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, will bring together a hand-selected cohort of Korean SaaS companies with high-growth potential and real-world deployments to engage directly with U.S. enterprise leaders, public-sector decision makers, and ecosystem stakeholders.

Korea Innovation Convergence Summit 2025

Korea Innovation Convergence Summit 2025

The event is part of Korea's Global SaaS Market Penetration (GSMP) initiative, a government-backed platform designed to help Korean software companies secure international pilots, partnerships, and market traction. Unlike a typical demo day, the summit is purpose-built to enable tangible outcomes through curated 1:1 matchmaking, public-private dialogues, and focused showcases. The participating startups have been vetted for product maturity, commercial readiness, and U.S. market potential-many with existing traction in Asia and early validation in North America.

Among the featured companies are Ecube Labs, whose smart waste management system is already deployed in over 30 U.S. cities, offering IoT-enabled route optimization and solar-powered waste bins for municipal clients. Also joining is E8, developer of a real-time, web-based 4D CAD collaboration tool used by global shipbuilders and infrastructure integrators. These companies reflect Korea's strength in environmental tech and digital infrastructure, key priorities for American cities.

Enterprise automation will be a core focus of the summit, with companies like Quintet Systems, TOBESOFT, and Ntuple introducing platforms that combine AI, low-code development, and backend orchestration to streamline enterprise and government digital workflows. In AI search and automation, LLOYDK will present its generative AI-powered knowledge assistant, now deployed by Korea's largest airport authority. Neutune, whose AI-generated background music is already embedded in Hyundai vehicles, and TiCON System, a scalable OTT platform with automatic subtitle generation, represent Korea's momentum in multimedia and creative technologies.

Organized in collaboration with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), Didim365, and beSUCCESS Media Group, the summit aims to strengthen cross-border engagement between Korea's innovation ecosystem and U.S. stakeholders across government, technology, and investment. Panel discussions and keynote sessions will address market entry strategies, public-sector transformation, and compliance pathways, but the emphasis remains on deal flow and partnership creation.

Attendance is free with registration, and participants who RSVP in advance will gain priority access to 1:1 matchmaking with Korean founders, early startup briefings, and an invitation-only networking dinner. The summit presents a rare opportunity for public-sector innovators, system integrators, and enterprise transformation teams to identify scalable, secure, and mission-ready SaaS partners from one of Asia's most dynamic digital economies.

For more information or to register, visit https://lu.ma/gsmp2025US or contact gsmp2025@besuccess.com.

SOURCE: The National IT Industry Promotion Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/south-koreas-nipa-to-spotlight-government-backed-saas-innovators-at-korea-innovation-con-1039310