Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06466 per Class A unit and US$0.05569 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 11, 2025, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2025.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund