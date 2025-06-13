Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
13.06.2025 16:46 Uhr
SkyEagle Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.: SkyEagle to Showcase Mission-Ready Parachutes at Paris Air Show 2025

SkyEagle at Paris Air Show 2025

PARIS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What's the highlight of Paris Air Show 2025?

Recent India-Pakistan conflicts have pitted Chinese J-10C fighter jets against French-made Rafale jets, challenging long-held assumptions about Western air dominance.

Verified reports show the J-10C rivals or surpasses the Rafale in agility and high-altitude performance-at just one-third the cost. This real-world engagement marks a milestone in the growing combat credibility of Chinese aerospace technology.

Both aircraft are expected at Paris Air Show 2025, drawing global attention to the shifting balance of airpower.

Amid China's aerospace rise, SkyEagle, a trusted parachute manufacturer, will showcase its mission-ready systems for diverse airborne operations at Hall 3, Booth D11, from June 16-22-highlighting China's strength in aviation safety.

Its comprehensive lineup of parachute systems includes:

  1. Drone Parachute Recovery Systems (https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product-category/emergency-recovery-systems/uav-parachute-recovery-system/): Equipped with high-precision sensors, they deploy parachutes within seconds to ensure safe emergency recovery for drones between 25 and 1000?kg.
  2. HAHO/HALO Parachute Systems (https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product/sword-1-advanced-ram-air-parachute-system/): These parachute solutions support jumps up to 35,000 ft with a maximum load capacity of 170 kg and offer responsive maneuverability for demanding airborne operations.
  3. Paratrooper Parachutes (https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product/t300-paratroopers-tactical-parachute-system/): Designed for mission flexibility, these systems support up to 180 kg and deploy from 150 to 4,000 meters-delivering precise control and rapid response.
  4. Cargo Delivery Systems (https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product/t500-series-cargo-airdrop-system/): Supporting up to 2000 kg, the cargo systems integrate GPS guidance systems for accurate aerial delivery on various airdrop platforms.
  5. Sport Parachutes and Electronic Devices (https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product-category/personnel-parachute-systems/sport-parachute/): SkyEagle will demonstrate reliable sports parachutes and versatile electronic devices, including AAD, Altimeters, and other mission-critical equipment, enhancing safety across diverse parachuting operations.

SkyEagle's advanced parachute solutions are field-tested and battle-ready, supporting tactical, UAV, and commercial airborne operations. Each system is engineered for precision deployment, heavy-load capability, and operational reliability-built to perform under the most demanding mission conditions.

Visit SkyEagle at Hall 3, D11 during Paris Air Show 2025 to explore live product demonstrations, gain hands-on insights, and meet with their technical specialists.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product-category/personnel-parachute-systems/military-parachutes/

About SkyEagle:

Founded in 2014, SkyEagle manufactures reliable parachute solutions for military, UAV, and commercial use. Certified to AS9100D, the company is recognized for its commitment to safety, durability, and high-volume production-delivering up to 3,500 units annually.

Media contacts:

Company Name: SkyEagle Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/

Tel: +86 159-7530-6533

Email: sales@skyeagleparachute.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2945cbdd-bb82-442c-aae4-b870f0d35551


