The Palace Company: Baglioni Hotel Luna Unveils Santo Mare: A New Seafood Dining Destination in Venice

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Baglioni Hotel Luna, the exclusive five-star property overlooking the Venice lagoon, proudly announces the grand opening of Santo Mare, an innovative seafood restaurant reimagining authentic Italian fishmonger traditions through a contemporary culinary lens. This brand forms part of a high-profile global collection of restaurant brands by Reitano Food.

Santo Mare Restaurant



Santo Mare welcomes both hotel guests and the public to indulge in a refined gastronomic journey celebrating the treasures of the sea. The restaurant's concept revolves around daily-selected seasonal catches that take center stage in every meticulously crafted dish.

"Santo Mare represents our commitment to authentic Italian culinary excellence while embracing modern sensibilities," affirmed Domenico Forte, Director of Operations for Europe at The Palace Company, "We've created a space where the remarkable bounty of Italian waters can be showcased in its purest form, and we are delighted to announce this collaboration, as it allows us to offer exceptional experiences to our guests and welcome both local and external visitors."

The intimate, elegantly appointed dining room draws inspiration from Italy's rich maritime heritage. In a unique interactive experience with a fishmonger concept, guests may select their preferred fish directly from the restaurant's display case, sourced exclusively from Italian waters, before expert chefs transform it into dishes that honor the essential character of each ingredient.

Santo Mare's menu features standout specialties including Mediterranean red tuna tartare and Sicilian red prawn carpaccio. First courses showcase lobster linguine and tagliolini with scampi and mint, while mains include a masterfully revisited salt-crusted sea bass. An expertly curated selection of fine Italian wines complements the seafood-focused offerings.

This new dining venue strengthens Baglioni Hotel Luna's position as a premier luxury destination in Venice, adding a signature restaurant that promises authenticity, elegance, and unforgettable flavors to the hotel's already impressive amenities.

Reitano Food is an international hospitality group founded by Andrea Reitano, known for bringing Italian culinary projects to life in some of the world's most iconic destinations. With a focus on authenticity, carefully sourced ingredients, and contemporary hospitality, the group champions a vision of dining that blends tradition with modern sensibility. With established brands such as Santo Mare, already present in London, and Forte dei Marmi in Miami, Reitano Food celebrates the richness of Italian cuisine by offering memorable experiences in exceptional settings.

For reservations or additional information, please contact: venice@santomare.com

About Baglioni Hotels & Resorts

Baglioni Hotels & Resorts is a luxury brand of The Palace Company and offers exceptional experiences with signature Italian style. The Baglioni Collection includes unique city hotels in Rome, Florence, Milan, and Venice, and nature-rich resorts in Puglia, Sardinia, and the Maldives.

The Palace Company is a global leader in luxury hospitality and comprises four distinct brands: Baglioni Hotels & Resorts. Le Blanc Spa Resorts, Palace Resorts, and Moon Palace Resorts.

SOURCE: The Palace Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/baglioni-hotel-luna-unveils-santo-mare-a-new-seafood-dining-destination-in-venice-1038980