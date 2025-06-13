HONG KONG, June 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. ("Tat Hong" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock Code: 2153), the first foreign-owned tower crane service provider established in the PRC, has announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025 ("FY2025" or the "Year").In FY2025, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB 634.6 million (2024: RMB682.3 million). Loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025 amounted to RMB 120.5 million (2024: RMB95.6 million). The increase in loss was primarily due to (i) slower economic growth and a downturn in the construction industry led to a decline in revenue; and (ii) the adjustment of deferred tax resulted in increased income tax expenses.As at 31 March 2025, the Group is managing a total of 1,180 tower cranes. The Group's total tonne metres in use decreased from 3,178,404 for the year ended 31 March 2024 to 3,137,910 for the year ended 31 March 2025. As at 31 March 2025, the Group had 256 projects in progress with a total outstanding contract value of approximately RMB 721.4 million and 38 projects on hand of total expected contract value at approximately RMB 78.7 million.During the financial year, under the effect of insufficient market demand and the decline in the average monthly service price of tower cranes per TM, the supply and demand mismatch had resulted in high market competition in the entire construction machinery industry. To cope with the sluggish market conditions, the Group has developed tailored strategies and continuously adjusted its business mix, progressively reducing the revenue contribution from the real estate sector.In response to the national initiative to vigorously develop clean energy and aligning with market trends and growth potential, the Group has concentrated on thermal power projects and nuclear power projects. Clean energy projects usually entail lengthy construction cycles and large-scale operations, and the Group has obtained significant advantages by leveraging its extensive industry experience, established construction expertise, and strong technical capabilities.In FY2025, the Group accelerated its overseas market presence, thoroughly implemented its operational strategies through its subsidiaries in the Greater Bay Area and in Indonesia, and gradually expanded its fleet of large and medium-sized tower cranes. Up to now, large-tonnage-meter tower cranes have been predominantly deployed in the projects across Hong Kong and Indonesia. In light of the above, clean energy and overseas projects remain the Group's key priorities for future development.During the year, the Group had continued the investment in the digitalization of the management platform and the research and development of new tower crane technical solutions. As at 31 March 2025, the Group possess 187 registered patents for utility models and inventions relating to tower cranes. The robust technical capabilities will continue to enable the Group to procure projects, and the enhancement in the research and development capabilities for tower crane technical solutions will reinforce the excellent delivery in services.Mr. Sean Yau, CEO of Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd., said: " In addition to the downturn in the property market and the construction industry, the geopolitical tensions and the depreciation pressure on the RMB further weakened the economy of the PRC. Tackling these economic challenges and the changing business environment., we have promptly adopted adjustments to our development strategies, including the expansion to the clean energy construction segment and the geographical expansion to the Greater Bay Area and Indonesia, and we believe the positive impact will be reflected in the coming years.Mr. Roland Ng, Chairman of Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd., said: "In the most trying circumstances, we remain steadfast in our original mission. Guided by our core corporate values "Virtue , Safety and Excellence , we will continue to excel in our business endeavors. In the coming financial year, we will continue to further strength our position in the above new segments and locations, and seize new opportunities in the market, so as to concentrate on the research and development of new tower crane technologies to equip ourselves with the most robust technical capabilities to deliver excellent services to our clients. Furthermore, we will also continue to achieve resources sharing, cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. With all the above measures, we believe we can fulfil the Group's goal to become the best construction equipment service provider' in the industry."About Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 2153)'Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., Ltd. is the first foreign-owned tower crane service provider established in the PRC. Since 2007, the Group has established as a tower crane service provider for one-stop tower crane solution services from consultation, technical design, commissioning, construction to after-sales services primarily to Chinese Special-tier and Tier-1 EPC contractors. Guided by its core values, "Virtue, Safety and Excellence", the Group has successfully established its market position and maintained stable, reputable and loyal customer base in the construction industry in the PRC.Media EnquiriesStrategic Financial Relations LimitedHeidi So Tel:(852) 2864 4826 Email: heidi.so@sprg.com.hkMel Lai Tel:(852) 2864 4855 Email: mel.lai@sprg.com.hkSource: Tat Hong Equipment Service Co., LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.