The Hershey Company: Hershey Releases 2024 Responsible Business Report

HERSHEY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) released its 2024 Responsible Business Report, providing an update on the company's progress towards business resilience. The report outlines how the company is implementing responsible and sustainable practices across its value chain, operations and communities.

"At Hershey, our vision of being a Leading Snacking Powerhouse is driven by our unwavering focus on creating moments of goodness for our customers and consumers, the communities where we work and live, and the planet that sustains us all," said Michele Buck, Chairman, President and CEO of The Hershey Company. "Bringing goodness to the world is what we are built to do, and we've been doing it for more than 130 years."

Building Resilience Throughout the Value Chain

Hershey is working with industry, civil society and government partners to build resilience throughout its value chain.

Improving farmer livelihoods: The Hershey Income Accelerator Program expanded significantly in 2024, nearly doubling the number of farming families receiving cash incentives to 3,492, measurably reducing poverty, growing income and increasing the number of participants with savings according to an independent study.

Developing long-term relationships with farming cooperatives: Hershey signed a groundbreaking five-year agreement with nine cocoa-producing cooperatives in Côte d'Ivoire aimed at partnering to improve cocoa farming by investing in community-based resources that improve household well-being, preserving the environment and strengthening farm resilience, and enhancing cooperatives' profitability and entrepreneurial skill building.

Advancing living wage and income initiatives: Hershey advanced its living wage initiatives through new benchmarking partnerships and leadership roles in developing industry-wide wage mapping tools. These efforts aim to ensure fair wages for workers throughout the supply chain.

Operating Efficiently and Reducing Waste

Environmental stewardship is integral to Hershey's strategy, from driving operational efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to reducing materials and waste.

Progress on Science-Based Targets: Hershey has achieved a total reduction of 1.6 million metric tons of carbon vs 2023 and a 33% reduction in forest, land and agriculture emissions from 2018.

Transition to renewable energy: The company sourced 83% of its electricity from renewable and zero-emission sources.

Water conservation efforts: Hershey exceeded its goal of reducing absolute water consumption by 20%, against a 2018 baseline, in priority facilities where water is most scarce.

Material Reduction: As part of its efforts to reduce packaging material, two million pounds of packaging were eliminated in 2024.

Engaging with Communities

Hershey actively supports the well-being and development of the communities where it operates.

Community Donations: Hershey has contributed more than $130 million in cash and products to community partners focused on education, community economic development, inclusive communities and health and human services where we live and work.

Employee Volunteerism: Hershey employees volunteered more than 101,000 hours in 2024, supporting various community initiatives. This volunteerism demonstrates the company's commitment to giving back and making a positive impact.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Hershey Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hershey-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hershey-releases-2024-responsible-business-report-1039328