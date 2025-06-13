Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services CEO James Radford Named One of CIO Bulletin's "Best Entrepreneurs to Watch 2025"

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services proudly announces that its Founder and CEO, James Radford, has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the "Best Entrepreneurs to Watch 2025", a prestigious national honor awarded to visionary leaders who are shaping the future of business through innovation, growth, and community impact.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and dynamic business leader, James Radford founded Trust Consulting Services in 2015 with a mission to deliver transformative solutions in Digital Workforce, AI, Cybersecurity, and Federal Acquisition Services. Under his leadership, the company has generated over $70 million in revenue, created 1,700+ jobs, and become a trusted partner to agencies including the Department of Transportation, Department of Health and Human Services, and USPTO.

CIO Bulletin highlighted Radford's unique ability to blend military discipline with entrepreneurial insight, citing his success in guiding Trust Consulting through aggressive market expansion, technology innovation, and impactful community programs that support veterans, returning citizens, and underserved populations.

"This recognition reflects the commitment of the entire Trust team and our shared belief in delivering secure, mission-focused solutions that drive measurable impact," said Radford. "I am honored to be included among such distinguished leaders."

Trust Consulting Services continues to accelerate its investments in AI, automation, and cyber solutions, with upcoming initiatives aimed at supporting digital transformation across both public and private sectors.

For media inquiries, contact:

press@trustconsultingservices.com

www.trustconsultingservices.com

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trust-consulting-services-ceo-james-radford-named-one-of-cio-bul-1037921