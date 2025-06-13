Researchers in Brazil have installed a vertical thermistor chain with six temperature loggers beneath a floating PV plant and at a nearby reference site. The system also recorded dissolved oxygen and photosynthetically active radiation to assess environmental impacts. Research led by scientists from Brazil's Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) conducted a field assessment of temperature variations, dissolved oxygen (DO), and photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) in a floating PV system. They used a vertical thermistor chain of six temperature loggers installed beneath the floating solar installation. ...

