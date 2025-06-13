The Insight Partners: Electronic Warfare Market Size to Hit $34.10 Billion by 2034, Experiences Growth in Business Aviation Sector | CAGR of 9.4%

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global electronic warfare market is observing healthy growth owing to rising military expenditure for the procurement of electronic warfare (EW) systems across different regions.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Growing military budgets of different countries; rising number of contracts for the procurement & installation of EW systems for multiple platforms; and increasing threat from improvised electronic devices are some of the major drivers pushing the EW market growth.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The electronic warfare market is expected to reach US$ 18.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 34.10 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2031. The rise in geopolitical conflicts and military war among different countries; rising defense expenditure; rising number of contracts for EW systems; advancements in radar and communication systems; the growing relevance of network centric warfare; growing threat of cyber-attacks; and modernization of traditional military electronic systems are some of the major factors pushing the growth of electronic warfare market across different regions.



The Rise in Geopolitical Conflicts & Military War Among Different Countries: The growing number of geopolitical tension among different regions and ongoing war scenarios across different countries such as China-Taiwan, Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza, India-Pakistan, India-Bangladesh, UC-China, Israel-Iran, and India-China conflicts have been pushing the need for more advanced military electronic systems across these countries which is further driving the growth of electronic warfare market across different regions.



Increasing Number of Contracts for the Procurement of Electronic Warfare Systems: Military operations are carried out in an electromagnetic (EM) environment that is becoming increasingly complex. Electronic Warfare (EW) is a military capability that supports all stages and parts of a military campaign and must be integrated into military vehicles and processes. Military forces worldwide have been investing heavily in the procurement of next generation military electronics to have an extra edge over other countries, in terms of advanced systems installations. Some of the EW contracts that are pushing the growth of electronic warfare market are mentioned below:



a. Boeing has secured a US$ 615.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for the full rate production of F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System. (Boeing, Press Release, January 2025)



b. The US Army awarded a nearly US$ 100 million procurement and fielding contract to Mastodon Design LLC for a dismounted electronic warfare system. (Mastodon Design LLC, Press Release, July 2024)



c. Elbit Systems Ltd has recently been awarded several contracts by international customers including NATO member countries, underscoring the company's growing role in strengthening naval defense capabilities for customers around the world. These contracts, with an aggregate total value of approximately US$ 330 million and span a broad range of naval solutions, including electronic warfare and anti-submarine warfare systems, modernization and upgrade programs, combat management systems, and more. (Elbit Systems Ltd, Press Release, May 2025)



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on component, the electronic warfare market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the market is segmented into electronic attack (EA), electronic protection (EP), and electronic warfare support (ES). The electronic warfare support (ES) segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on product type, the electronic warfare market is segmented into countermeasure systems, jammers, sensor systems, weapons systems, and others. The sensor systems segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the electronic warfare market are L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; SAAB; BAE Systems plc; Thales Group; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Cobham Limited; Leonardo S.p.A.; and Textron Systems among others.

Trending Topics: AI electronic warfare systems 2025, cognitive electronic warfare market, software-defined electronic warfare, quantum electronic warfare technologies, cyber electronic warfare convergence, multi-domain electronic warfare systems, autonomous electronic warfare platforms, and electronic warfare cloud computing etc.

Global Headlines on Electronic Warfare Market

Lockheed Martin Makes First International SEWIP Sale to Japan

The Navy has awarded eight companies positions on a five-year, US$ 243.9 million contract for research-and-development work focused on tactical combat and electronic warfare systems.

The Indian Ministry of Defence acquired EW Systems and aircraft modification kits from BEL for US$ 279 million.

Conclusion

The global electronic warfare market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America accounts for the largest market share in 2024. North American countries have strong military departments, especially the US and Canadian military forces have adopted various advanced technologies to provide soldiers with improved military products and solutions to protect the nation. Mexico invests ~US$ 5,000 million in defense every year, and thus, it ranks third among the countries with a high number of troops in North America. Defense forces of countries in North America are involved in the development of technologically advanced EW systems. Major well-established manufacturers of electronic warfare systems in this region include Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; BAE Systems plc; and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

The presence of well-established market players in Europe such as SAAB, BAE Systems plc; Thales Group; Cobham Limited; and Leonardo S.p.A. is further augmenting the growth of the electronic warfare market in the region. Further, the rise in economies and technological advancements supports the growth of diversified industries and markets in APAC, including the military. India, China, South Korea, and Japan are among the major countries in the region with greater military strength. These countries invest huge resources in military operations, which allows them to deploy advanced systems and technologies, including electronic warfare systems. Many East Asian countries are rapidly developing their electronic warfare capabilities, including their maritime EW capabilities. The development of EW capabilities reflects widespread regional efforts to achieve national self-reliance and the widespread recognition of the value of electronic warfare as a "force multiplier."

