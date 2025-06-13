Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1000 Miglia S.r.l.: All Set for the 1000 Miglia 2025

The Most Beautiful Race in the World Returns to Italian Roads

Relatori.JPG

BRESCIA, Italy, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is almost over. The 1000 Miglia returns, 17-21 June with an eight-shaped route inspired by the epic pre-war editions, linking the eastern Adriatic and western Tyrrhenian coasts, besides the Brescia-Rome route and return.

1900 km and 5 racingdays for the 420 jewels of the world's only travelling museum. After leaving Viale Venezia in Brescia, the first leg will end in San Lazzaro di Savena(Bologna). On Wednesday, the cars will arrive in the capital, then, returning north, the third leg will end in Cervia-Milano Marittima. On Friday, the crews will cross Italy from east to west: reaching the Tyrrhenian Sea, the passage through the Naval Academy in Livorno will seal the partnership with the Italian Navy, showing the collaboration and closeness that the Armed Forces and Police have always reserved for the 1000 Miglia. In Parma, the conclusion of the fourth leg will precede the grand finale on Saturday 21st: from midday, the cars will return to Viale Venezia before waving goodbye to the public in Piazza Vittoria with a parade in the festive Festa della Musica atmosphere.

The 1000 Miglia 2025 convoy will be preceded by 123 Ferraris from the Tribute 1000 Miglia and 1000 Miglia Green electric cars, accompanied by the Politecnico di Milano's robo-driven cars. The project focuses on the introduction of autonomous driving for optimising urban transport.

The pre-race programme will start on Sunday 15 June with the inauguration of the 1000 Miglia Village in the historic setting of Piazza Vittoria: children from the "La 1000 Miglia goes to school" project will decorate the car dedicated to the initiative, travelling behind the convoy. The days will be entertained by Radio Deejay voices, whose official presenters will take turns along the route, recounting the race with their usual enthusiasm. The first edition of Talk 1000 Forme-Designed to win at the Teatro Grande and the preview screening of the film Fury&The Monster at the UNESCO site of the S.Giulia Museum will feature on Monday, while in the Village in Piazza Vittoria the cars will parade for the sealing ceremony.

The 1000 Miglia Charity Car, with La Zebra Onlus, will raise public awareness of the purchase of a latest-generation ultrasound scanner to be donated to the Children's Hospital in Brescia.

Press Office
+39 3316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a370bd7-bf49-4a96-80ec-def141d44763


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.