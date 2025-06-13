Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest and Compunnel Partner to Accelerate AI-Native Software Testing for Enterprises

This new partnership brings together LambdaTest's AI-native test automation platform and Compunnel's digital engineering expertise to help enterprises scale testing and speed up software delivery.

San Francisco, CA, June 13, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Compunnel, a leading digital and talent transformation solutions provider, to help enterprises modernize and scale their software testing with advanced AI-native automation.

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, businesses are under constant pressure to deliver high-quality applications quickly and reliably. This partnership combines Compunnel's deep-rooted digital engineering capabilities with LambdaTest's AI-native automation suite to streamline testing, reduce manual overhead, and accelerate go-to-market timelines.

"AI is rapidly reshaping how modern software is tested," said Sudhir Joshi, VP - Alliances and Channels at LambdaTest. "By teaming up with Compunnel, we're extending the reach of our AI-native testing platform to more enterprises looking to innovate faster and more efficiently."

Through this collaboration, organizations will gain access to intelligent automation tools that cover the full testing lifecycle - from smart test generation and self-healing execution to predictive test coverage and real-time analytics. This would result in faster releases, improved product quality, and greater operational efficiency at scale for enterprises.

"At Compunnel, we're excited to bring our digital engineering expertise to this partnership with LambdaTest. By combining our strengths, we aim to help enterprises unlock the full potential of AI-native test automation and drive faster, smarter software delivery.", says Nishant Sachdeva, Vice President - Digital Sales and Strategy

Together, LambdaTest and Compunnel are making next-generation test automation more accessible, helping businesses deliver better software, faster, and with greater confidence.

About LambdaTest
LambdaTestis an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

? Browser & App Testing Cloud: Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

? HyperExecute: An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

? KaneAI: The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

About Compunnel
Compunnelis a digital native technology company that helps businesses gain a competitive edge. The company prides itself on being digital natives with deep-rooted empathy who leverage technology to maximize the impact of human expertise. For over 30 years, some of the world's leading organizations ranging from Fortune businesses to mid-market companies, have trusted our abilities to gain a competitive edge in their respective domains.

For more information, please visit https://www.compunnel.com



press@lambdatest.com

