Action Against Hunger: The Roger Effect: How One Refugee Father Transformed His Family and Community

By Diana Sharone Tumuhairwe.

When Roger Okuna fled Congo with his wife and four children (ages ten, five, three, and one), life was brutal. They arrived at the Uganda's Kyangwali refugee settlement in November 2023 and were supplied with blankets, fuel containers, and a few meager provisions. Sadly, a robber took everything, and the family was once again left with nothing. "We didn't have food to eat," Roger recounts, the memory still raw. "I once went hungry for three days."

A pastor in the refugee settlement heard of his plight and offered him 20,000 Uganda shillings ($6) and some food. It kept them going for a few days, but the constant worry about feeding his young family, especially his pregnant wife, took a heavy toll. Roger is hypertensive, and his blood pressure soared. While mornings brought hope and promise for many people, Roger dreaded mornings. "Every time the morning came, I dreaded what the day would hold, what were we going to eat? I preferred the nighttime," Roger recounted. For six months, he made a living with whatever labor he could find, but the income was barely enough to survive on.

Then, his life turned a corner. Roger and his family were enrolled in the Action Against Hunger's Fresh Food Program, which supports refugees and households with pregnant and lactating women. The family received monthly Fresh Food Vouchers pre-loaded with 16,5000 Ugandan shillings per family member - about $4.50 each- enabling them to buy meat, fruits, and vegetables from designated vendors. An essential component of the program is nutrition education, which supports families in making informed food choices that prevent malnutrition.

Action Against Hunger also introduced Roger to the Optimized Land Utilization Model (OLUM). This approach encourages efficient land use on small plots. It was new territory for Roger. Back in Congo, he was a commercial farmer with traditional farming methods that he used to cultivate maize and beans on a large scale. The idea of nourishing a family of six using a small plot of land and Action Against Hunger's cutting-edge technical advice was foreign to him, but he was willing to try.

The OLUM approach transformed Roger's life. He received seedlings of tomatoes, eggplant, and onions and learned how to maximize his small piece of land to grow nutritious vegetables year-round. He and his family now not only have enough to eat, but they also have surplus produce to sell, earning extra income for other necessities. Over time, Roger built up enough income to participate in a Village Savings and Loans Association.

Roger's transformation extended beyond farming - he also learned about nutrition and gender equity in Action Against Hunger's care group. He speaks openly about how his understanding of family and fatherhood has evolved. "I have learned to treat my wife better," he explains. "I was not a bad man, but I was just ignorant about certain things, especially about pregnant women and caring for children." He understands the importance of relieving his wife of hard labor during pregnancy. "Before I depended on my wife for labor" Roger confirms. "But now I know that she shouldn't do certain forms of work while pregnant." He admits that, culturally, he once believed nurturing children was solely his wife's role. Now, he understands his integral part in the family and embraces any knowledge that makes him a better father and husband. Roger is now a more intentional parent. "I can now prepare meals for my lastborn, and I see myself as a better-educated father," he says.

Roger took a series of Action Against Hunger courses on breastfeeding, hygiene and sanitation, and proper nutrition. The more he learned, the more he felt drawn to share information with his community. He signed up to become a care group volunteer and eventually became a "lead father" for other men in his community. Roger found great joy in educating the men and women of his community, witnessing firsthand the positive changes his efforts brought.

Roger is unfazed by the ridicule of other men and the community he sometimes receives. "As long as I am empowered," he asserts, "I don't care if people laugh or call me less of a man. As long as I see my family thriving, I keep fighting to provide and be present." His commitment has won over many members of the community. Thanks to his tireless effort, every household in his neighborhood now has a pit latrine and a handwashing station, remarkable improvements that have reduced open defecation. His neighbors have also embraced simple yet crucial practices like handwashing, recognizing their importance in preventing illness. Small backyard vegetable gardens in every neighborhood homestead further illustrate Roger's influence. Around the community, these positive impacts have been nicknamed "the Roger effect."

Neighbors regularly gather at Roger's homestead, eager to learn more. He welcomes them, enthusiastically sharing his expertise on nutrition, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene practices), and the crucial role men play in family health. He has become a beacon of change, transforming his community through one conversation, one demonstration, and one household at a time. He is even building a temporary church on a piece of land near his home, and is an ordained clergyman passionate about changing lives, both physically and spiritually. Once a hungry refugee living in fear of what each morning would bring, Roger Okuna has become a provider, a leader, and an example of resilience and hope.

Roger harvests his tomatoes.

