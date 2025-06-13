New Partnership Between 3BL and Women in Sustainability Leadership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / 3BL, a communications technology company helping organizations transform impact and sustainability programs into a business advantage, announced today a partnership with WSLA, the nonprofit behind the Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards.

3BL's real-time feed of videos, articles and other digital content from some 1,500 companies and NGOs is now integrated into the WSLA website. They are the latest addition to a worldwide Publishing Partner Network 3BL debuted in 2009, an exclusive network of sustainability-focused websites and publications that reach purpose-driven, influential audiences across industries.

While distribution is a key part of what we do, it's only one piece of the picture. At 3BL, our mission is to transform how businesses communicate their impact investments, helping organizations turn responsible action into real business outcomes. More than 2,500 stories have been distributed so far in 2025.

"The Women In Sustainability Leadership Awards Alumnae Group is a dynamic community that honors women making a difference," said Dave Armon, 3BL executive vice chair. "Our partnership gives WSLA access to our suite of solutions while providing added visibility of 3BL client stories to influential audiences visiting the WSLA site."

Since 2014, WSLA has honored women sustainability leaders by elevating their stories, fostering mentorship, and building a powerful network dedicated to creating a more sustainable future.

"Our mission is to create a more sustainable world by advancing women sustainability leaders, giving them greater influence and helping them to do even more transformational work. This benefits all of us." said Rochelle Routman, WSLA president and chairman. "Partnering with 3BL helps us gain greater exposure for our organization and the women leaders and elevates our presence to an even larger audience, which increases our impact around the world."

About 3BL

3BL transforms impact and sustainability initiatives into business advantages. Since 2009, we've helped 1,500+ organizations-from Fortune 500s to NGOs-connect purpose with performance. Our proprietary platform delivers targeted distribution, strategic insights, and measurable analytics, while our media division TriplePundit provides solutions-focused journalism and brand storytelling support.

About WSLA:

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 135 of the most influential women trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program, summits, service activities and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field.

WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice and as such is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender-expansive, two-spirit, and otherwise do not exist within a gender binary.

