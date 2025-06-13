The Insight Partners: Investor ESG Software Market Size is reaching US$ 3.36 billion by USD 3.36 billion by 2031| CAGR 17.6%

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global investor ESG software market is observing significant growth owing to the focus on innovation in ESG software and integration with generative AI.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the investor ESG software market comprises a vast array of component and enterprise size which are expected to register strength during the coming years driven by Experiences Growth Owing to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and Growing Investor Demand for Accurate ESG Data and Analytics.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The investor ESG software market size was valued at US$ 1.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.36 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2031. Factors such as the focus on corporate social responsibility and growing investor demand for accurate ESG data and analytics are also driving the investor ESG software market. Furthermore, the focus on innovation in ESG software and integration with generative AI are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the investor ESG software market players during the forecast period. Focus on Corporate Social Responsibility: For businesses, meeting the CSRD's stringent reporting requirements will likely involve complex data collection, analysis, and management. Companies will need to track and report on an increasingly broad set of ESG metrics, which can be difficult to compile manually or using outdated systems, leading to an increased demand for new solutions. Investor ESG software solutions enable businesses to efficiently collect, analyze, and report ESG data in line with the new directive. As the CSRD mandates that companies start reporting under these guidelines in 2025, with data from the financial year 2024, the urgency for adopting advanced ESG software is growing rapidly. The CSRD introduces new expectations for companies to assess and disclose the broader impacts of their activities both inside and outside of Europe. Companies must evaluate their direct operations as well as consider the sustainability of their supply chains, global operations, and the long-term effects of their business decisions on human rights and environmental conditions. The increased complexity and scale of these reporting requirements are propelling companies to invest in robust ESG software platforms that can help them automate the reporting process, ensure compliance, and better manage ESG risks. Thus, focus on corporate social responsibility drives the investor ESG software market. Regional Overview: The South and Central America investor ESG software market growth is driven by the growing concern related to climate risk growth, particularly in the agriculture, mining, and energy industries, among others. These industries are adopting investor ESG software to identify climate-related difficulties and mitigate their impact on operations. Businesses in South and Central America are seeking to comply with global sustainability trends. ESG software helps them assess and monitor climate-related risks, allowing them to make informed decisions, develop strategies, and implement measures to reduce their carbon footprints and improve their overall sustainability performance. According to the AXA Investment Managers, several Latin American nations have set ambitious renewable energy targets. For instance, Colombia aims to conserve 30% of its land, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Similarly, Chile is committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, with plans to phase out several thermal power plants by 2040 and transition major mining companies such as BHP and Anglo American to renewable energy sources. These proactive measures position the region for significant growth in the investor ESG software market as businesses seek tools to track and report their sustainability performance in alignment with these evolving regulations and investor expectations. Geographical Insights: North America dominated the investor ESG software market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global investor ESG software market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of enterprise size, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the investor ESG software market include MSCI, Workiva Inc., Morningstar Sustainalytics, London Stock Exchange Group plc, Cority, Prophix Software Inc., SAP SE, Sphera, FactSet, and Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Trending Topics: Sustainable Investing & Green Bonds, Circular Economy Investments, Climate Risk, and Financial Disclosure, among others

Global Headlines

"Morningstar, Inc. announced new resources to help investors and corporations address emerging regulatory reporting challenges related to the EU Action Plan. As an extension of its EU Sustainable Finance Action Plan Solutions Suite, Morningstar Sustainalytics has launched a new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) aligned data offering, which maps Sustainalytics data to emerging regulatory reporting requirements, a dedicated resource to support alignment with a new ESMA Fund Naming Rules Solution and the next iteration of its EU Taxonomy solution enhancing coverage, quality, and presentation of its ESG data."

"Prophix recently partnered with IRIS CARBON, a pioneer in business, financial regulatory reporting, and disclosure management solutions. This new partnership allows them to expand their solutions for the Office of the CFO and add disclosure management, XBRL/iXBRL reporting, and ESG reporting."

Conclusion

Investor ESG software is customized to help investors assess, track, and manage the ESG performance of their portfolios and investment decisions. These platforms provide data-driven insights, analytics, and reporting on various ESG metrics, enabling investors to align their investment strategies with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. The investor ESG software market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand for responsible investing, rising concerns over climate change, social issues, and governance practices, as well as the need for transparency and compliance with evolving global ESG standards. The demand for investor ESG software is driven by institutional investors, asset managers, and financial institutions seeking to integrate ESG factors into their decision-making processes.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including software/service providers, integrators, investment firms, and regulatory bodies -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

