Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
13 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.575p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,700,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,539,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
588
771.600
16:09:47
334
771.600
16:07:27
444
771.600
16:07:27
747
772.000
16:06:22
734
771.400
16:05:00
843
771.800
16:03:45
312
772.200
16:00:17
550
772.200
16:00:17
741
772.200
16:00:17
773
772.400
15:59:10
748
772.600
15:58:57
57
771.400
15:52:56
805
771.400
15:52:56
720
771.000
15:51:39
710
771.200
15:48:48
710
771.400
15:48:45
776
771.400
15:48:45
785
771.600
15:47:40
344
770.600
15:47:01
113
770.600
15:47:01
429
770.600
15:47:01
195
770.600
15:47:01
374
770.600
15:45:28
429
770.600
15:45:28
831
771.200
15:40:43
281
771.400
15:37:57
428
771.400
15:37:57
843
771.600
15:37:57
1706
771.800
15:37:57
760
771.200
15:29:10
852
771.600
15:28:30
762
771.600
15:25:00
789
772.000
15:24:57
770
772.000
15:24:57
395
772.600
15:19:56
434
772.600
15:19:56
843
772.600
15:19:56
434
772.800
15:19:40
19
772.800
15:17:32
938
772.800
15:17:32
708
772.800
15:15:44
827
772.400
15:11:09
836
772.600
15:09:00
502
773.000
15:08:20
859
773.000
15:08:20
212
773.000
15:08:20
434
773.200
15:08:20
305
773.200
15:08:20
737
772.600
15:03:09
752
772.400
15:02:20
523
773.200
15:01:07
206
773.200
15:01:07
122
773.200
15:01:07
681
773.200
15:01:07
178
773.200
15:01:07
826
774.000
15:00:32
794
773.600
14:58:12
698
773.600
14:54:07
787
773.600
14:52:18
834
773.800
14:51:27
293
774.000
14:47:19
541
774.000
14:47:19
701
774.200
14:46:24
499
774.600
14:44:07
307
774.600
14:44:07
54
774.800
14:44:04
116
774.800
14:44:04
944
774.800
14:44:04
686
774.800
14:44:04
434
774.400
14:43:15
806
773.800
14:38:30
500
773.600
14:34:02
175
773.600
14:34:02
867
773.600
14:34:02
843
774.000
14:33:56
569
773.600
14:29:56
248
773.600
14:29:56
200
772.800
14:26:54
636
772.800
14:26:54
750
773.200
14:25:31
853
773.200
14:24:51
757
773.200
14:24:51
764
773.600
14:12:22
736
773.800
14:12:09
756
773.000
14:06:00
282
770.400
14:01:23
500
770.400
14:01:23
842
770.400
14:01:23
867
770.000
13:52:27
598
770.200
13:52:25
228
770.200
13:52:25
754
770.200
13:51:28
304
770.200
13:51:28
748
770.200
13:51:28
452
770.200
13:51:28
783
770.200
13:40:00
9
770.200
13:40:00
270
770.400
13:37:25
550
770.400
13:37:25
70
770.000
13:34:06
788
770.000
13:34:06
300
770.200
13:33:33
344
770.200
13:33:33
434
770.200
13:32:39
110
770.200
13:32:39
434
770.200
13:32:29
33
770.200
13:32:29
112
770.200
13:32:19
434
770.200
13:32:19
851
769.600
13:28:01
842
769.800
13:26:17
730
767.800
13:17:59
802
768.400
13:15:38
86
768.400
13:12:09
769
768.400
13:12:09
438
768.200
13:05:00
410
768.200
13:05:00
746
767.200
13:01:48
860
767.200
12:59:21
758
767.200
12:54:20
797
767.600
12:52:46
950
767.600
12:51:20
847
767.600
12:51:20
828
766.600
12:48:19
756
766.000
12:40:54
869
766.000
12:37:31
707
765.600
12:33:35
739
764.600
12:27:17
857
766.200
12:25:12
780
768.000
12:21:53
706
768.800
12:20:35
757
770.000
12:12:47
745
770.800
12:06:40
769
771.400
12:06:40
858
771.600
12:05:27
698
770.000
11:50:40
849
770.200
11:44:54
797
770.400
11:38:26
797
771.000
11:30:02
94
770.200
11:27:02
748
770.200
11:27:02
808
771.200
11:19:31
807
771.800
11:13:09
787
771.400
11:10:25
696
771.200
11:00:31
805
771.400
11:00:31
181
770.400
10:39:41
601
770.400
10:39:41
730
770.400
10:39:41
700
770.200
10:31:32
38
770.200
10:31:32
698
770.200
10:29:09
825
770.000
10:17:51
360
770.200
10:17:29
851
770.200
10:17:29
715
770.400
10:17:29
855
769.600
10:13:54
789
769.800
10:06:41
698
771.000
10:04:04
718
771.400
10:03:05
805
771.000
09:59:52
850
771.400
09:59:29
838
771.800
09:45:12
703
771.600
09:42:12
774
772.800
09:39:17
10
772.800
09:39:17
755
773.200
09:34:15
699
773.000
09:31:09
1076
773.400
09:31:03
425
773.600
09:31:03
1074
773.800
09:31:03
838
772.200
09:30:09
839
772.400
09:30:09
829
772.400
09:30:06
727
772.400
09:29:49
735
773.400
09:26:06
821
774.800
09:19:49
701
775.600
09:16:58
753
775.800
09:15:26
780
776.000
09:04:45
739
774.800
08:55:44
781
774.400
08:47:16
827
774.800
08:40:14
733
774.000
08:34:46
710
772.800
08:24:06
776
773.200
08:16:10
863
774.400
08:10:37
805
774.800
08:10:23
703
772.200
08:02:49
857
774.000
08:02:07
287
775.400
08:01:07
537
775.400
08:01:07