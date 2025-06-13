Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 11:27
9,150 Euro
-0,54 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,20018:20
9,1009,20018:11
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 18:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

13 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 771.575p. The highest price paid per share was 776.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 764.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,700,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,539,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

588

771.600

16:09:47

334

771.600

16:07:27

444

771.600

16:07:27

747

772.000

16:06:22

734

771.400

16:05:00

843

771.800

16:03:45

312

772.200

16:00:17

550

772.200

16:00:17

741

772.200

16:00:17

773

772.400

15:59:10

748

772.600

15:58:57

57

771.400

15:52:56

805

771.400

15:52:56

720

771.000

15:51:39

710

771.200

15:48:48

710

771.400

15:48:45

776

771.400

15:48:45

785

771.600

15:47:40

344

770.600

15:47:01

113

770.600

15:47:01

429

770.600

15:47:01

195

770.600

15:47:01

374

770.600

15:45:28

429

770.600

15:45:28

831

771.200

15:40:43

281

771.400

15:37:57

428

771.400

15:37:57

843

771.600

15:37:57

1706

771.800

15:37:57

760

771.200

15:29:10

852

771.600

15:28:30

762

771.600

15:25:00

789

772.000

15:24:57

770

772.000

15:24:57

395

772.600

15:19:56

434

772.600

15:19:56

843

772.600

15:19:56

434

772.800

15:19:40

19

772.800

15:17:32

938

772.800

15:17:32

708

772.800

15:15:44

827

772.400

15:11:09

836

772.600

15:09:00

502

773.000

15:08:20

859

773.000

15:08:20

212

773.000

15:08:20

434

773.200

15:08:20

305

773.200

15:08:20

737

772.600

15:03:09

752

772.400

15:02:20

523

773.200

15:01:07

206

773.200

15:01:07

122

773.200

15:01:07

681

773.200

15:01:07

178

773.200

15:01:07

826

774.000

15:00:32

794

773.600

14:58:12

698

773.600

14:54:07

787

773.600

14:52:18

834

773.800

14:51:27

293

774.000

14:47:19

541

774.000

14:47:19

701

774.200

14:46:24

499

774.600

14:44:07

307

774.600

14:44:07

54

774.800

14:44:04

116

774.800

14:44:04

944

774.800

14:44:04

686

774.800

14:44:04

434

774.400

14:43:15

806

773.800

14:38:30

500

773.600

14:34:02

175

773.600

14:34:02

867

773.600

14:34:02

843

774.000

14:33:56

569

773.600

14:29:56

248

773.600

14:29:56

200

772.800

14:26:54

636

772.800

14:26:54

750

773.200

14:25:31

853

773.200

14:24:51

757

773.200

14:24:51

764

773.600

14:12:22

736

773.800

14:12:09

756

773.000

14:06:00

282

770.400

14:01:23

500

770.400

14:01:23

842

770.400

14:01:23

867

770.000

13:52:27

598

770.200

13:52:25

228

770.200

13:52:25

754

770.200

13:51:28

304

770.200

13:51:28

748

770.200

13:51:28

452

770.200

13:51:28

783

770.200

13:40:00

9

770.200

13:40:00

270

770.400

13:37:25

550

770.400

13:37:25

70

770.000

13:34:06

788

770.000

13:34:06

300

770.200

13:33:33

344

770.200

13:33:33

434

770.200

13:32:39

110

770.200

13:32:39

434

770.200

13:32:29

33

770.200

13:32:29

112

770.200

13:32:19

434

770.200

13:32:19

851

769.600

13:28:01

842

769.800

13:26:17

730

767.800

13:17:59

802

768.400

13:15:38

86

768.400

13:12:09

769

768.400

13:12:09

438

768.200

13:05:00

410

768.200

13:05:00

746

767.200

13:01:48

860

767.200

12:59:21

758

767.200

12:54:20

797

767.600

12:52:46

950

767.600

12:51:20

847

767.600

12:51:20

828

766.600

12:48:19

756

766.000

12:40:54

869

766.000

12:37:31

707

765.600

12:33:35

739

764.600

12:27:17

857

766.200

12:25:12

780

768.000

12:21:53

706

768.800

12:20:35

757

770.000

12:12:47

745

770.800

12:06:40

769

771.400

12:06:40

858

771.600

12:05:27

698

770.000

11:50:40

849

770.200

11:44:54

797

770.400

11:38:26

797

771.000

11:30:02

94

770.200

11:27:02

748

770.200

11:27:02

808

771.200

11:19:31

807

771.800

11:13:09

787

771.400

11:10:25

696

771.200

11:00:31

805

771.400

11:00:31

181

770.400

10:39:41

601

770.400

10:39:41

730

770.400

10:39:41

700

770.200

10:31:32

38

770.200

10:31:32

698

770.200

10:29:09

825

770.000

10:17:51

360

770.200

10:17:29

851

770.200

10:17:29

715

770.400

10:17:29

855

769.600

10:13:54

789

769.800

10:06:41

698

771.000

10:04:04

718

771.400

10:03:05

805

771.000

09:59:52

850

771.400

09:59:29

838

771.800

09:45:12

703

771.600

09:42:12

774

772.800

09:39:17

10

772.800

09:39:17

755

773.200

09:34:15

699

773.000

09:31:09

1076

773.400

09:31:03

425

773.600

09:31:03

1074

773.800

09:31:03

838

772.200

09:30:09

839

772.400

09:30:09

829

772.400

09:30:06

727

772.400

09:29:49

735

773.400

09:26:06

821

774.800

09:19:49

701

775.600

09:16:58

753

775.800

09:15:26

780

776.000

09:04:45

739

774.800

08:55:44

781

774.400

08:47:16

827

774.800

08:40:14

733

774.000

08:34:46

710

772.800

08:24:06

776

773.200

08:16:10

863

774.400

08:10:37

805

774.800

08:10:23

703

772.200

08:02:49

857

774.000

08:02:07

287

775.400

08:01:07

537

775.400

08:01:07


© 2025 PR Newswire
