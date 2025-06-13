Rising electricity demand and higher CO2 emissions prices drove up average power prices last week across most major European markets, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Spain hit a new daily solar generation record, with France, Italy and Portugal also setting June highs. Most major European electricity markets experienced an increase in the weekly average electricity price during the first week of June, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the Spanish consultancy found the weekly average price increased across the Belgian, British, Dutch, ...

