Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: 850103 | ISIN: US0028241000
13.06.2025
Abbott Declares 406th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share.

This marks the 406th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

