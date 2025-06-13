Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jun-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 66,641 Highest price paid per share: 115.40p Lowest price paid per share: 113.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.6712p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,543,308 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,543,308) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 114.6712p 66,641

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 658 114.20 08:15:14 00340573180TRLO1 XLON 115 114.20 08:24:08 00340577410TRLO1 XLON 663 114.00 08:30:50 00340579947TRLO1 XLON 306 114.00 08:30:50 00340579948TRLO1 XLON 347 114.00 08:30:50 00340579949TRLO1 XLON 1584 114.00 08:31:23 00340580143TRLO1 XLON 653 113.80 08:31:30 00340580187TRLO1 XLON 645 113.60 08:31:30 00340580188TRLO1 XLON 646 113.60 08:31:30 00340580189TRLO1 XLON 646 113.60 08:31:30 00340580190TRLO1 XLON 647 113.00 08:32:53 00340580869TRLO1 XLON 1240 115.00 09:18:37 00340597510TRLO1 XLON 600 115.40 09:18:37 00340597511TRLO1 XLON 1521 115.40 09:18:37 00340597512TRLO1 XLON 2069 115.40 09:18:37 00340597513TRLO1 XLON 600 115.00 09:37:26 00340603651TRLO1 XLON 309 114.60 09:40:36 00340604840TRLO1 XLON 1029 114.60 09:40:36 00340604841TRLO1 XLON 400 114.20 09:41:33 00340605179TRLO1 XLON 219 114.20 09:41:33 00340605180TRLO1 XLON 667 114.40 10:05:01 00340613644TRLO1 XLON 2401 114.40 10:05:01 00340613645TRLO1 XLON 656 113.80 10:06:26 00340614139TRLO1 XLON 655 113.80 10:06:26 00340614140TRLO1 XLON 655 113.80 10:06:26 00340614141TRLO1 XLON 1287 114.00 10:08:55 00340615166TRLO1 XLON 1160 114.20 10:12:45 00340616535TRLO1 XLON 1328 114.00 10:14:53 00340617421TRLO1 XLON 1284 113.80 10:16:57 00340618204TRLO1 XLON 305 114.00 10:17:06 00340618256TRLO1 XLON 674 114.20 10:21:50 00340620374TRLO1 XLON 200 114.60 11:12:48 00340640648TRLO1 XLON 630 114.40 11:24:16 00340641045TRLO1 XLON 200 114.80 12:27:59 00340643141TRLO1 XLON 43 114.80 12:35:18 00340643324TRLO1 XLON 185 114.80 12:41:13 00340643443TRLO1 XLON 617 114.60 12:41:53 00340643457TRLO1 XLON 644 114.40 12:41:58 00340643459TRLO1 XLON 644 114.40 12:41:58 00340643460TRLO1 XLON 644 114.40 12:41:58 00340643461TRLO1 XLON 644 114.40 12:41:58 00340643462TRLO1 XLON 200 114.40 12:43:57 00340643506TRLO1 XLON 670 114.80 15:20:52 00340650583TRLO1 XLON 669 114.80 15:20:52 00340650584TRLO1 XLON 1826 114.80 15:20:57 00340650592TRLO1 XLON 1542 114.80 15:21:25 00340650638TRLO1 XLON 1360 114.80 15:21:25 00340650639TRLO1 XLON 600 114.80 15:21:54 00340650685TRLO1 XLON 1391 114.80 15:21:54 00340650686TRLO1 XLON 601 114.80 15:21:56 00340650691TRLO1 XLON 27 114.80 15:21:58 00340650697TRLO1 XLON 480 114.60 15:21:59 00340650698TRLO1 XLON 798 114.60 15:21:59 00340650699TRLO1 XLON 1249 114.60 15:21:59 00340650700TRLO1 XLON 1127 114.60 15:22:00 00340650701TRLO1 XLON 123 114.60 15:22:00 00340650702TRLO1 XLON 327 114.60 15:22:00 00340650703TRLO1 XLON 954 114.60 15:22:00 00340650704TRLO1 XLON 300 114.60 15:22:13 00340650714TRLO1 XLON 782 115.00 15:27:13 00340650971TRLO1 XLON 1195 115.00 15:27:13 00340650972TRLO1 XLON 2006 115.00 15:27:22 00340650979TRLO1 XLON 1916 115.00 15:28:19 00340651058TRLO1 XLON 645 115.20 15:28:19 00340651059TRLO1 XLON 645 115.20 15:28:19 00340651060TRLO1 XLON 645 115.20 15:28:19 00340651061TRLO1 XLON 1306 115.00 15:34:56 00340651429TRLO1 XLON 2685 115.00 15:37:23 00340651583TRLO1 XLON 2569 115.00 15:37:23 00340651584TRLO1 XLON 143 115.00 15:37:30 00340651586TRLO1 XLON

3 115.40 15:44:23 00340651848TRLO1 XLON 10 115.40 15:44:26 00340651850TRLO1 XLON 200 115.40 15:47:31 00340651967TRLO1 XLON 400 115.40 15:48:48 00340652030TRLO1 XLON 229 115.40 15:49:01 00340652064TRLO1 XLON 11 115.40 15:52:27 00340652196TRLO1 XLON 1235 115.40 16:09:21 00340652902TRLO1 XLON 104 115.40 16:10:18 00340652994TRLO1 XLON 1356 115.40 16:10:18 00340652995TRLO1 XLON 678 115.20 16:10:29 00340653003TRLO1 XLON 678 115.20 16:10:29 00340653004TRLO1 XLON 269 115.20 16:13:39 00340653113TRLO1 XLON 170 115.20 16:19:11 00340653338TRLO1 XLON 246 115.20 16:19:11 00340653339TRLO1 XLON 617 115.00 16:19:12 00340653340TRLO1 XLON 1234 115.00 16:19:12 00340653341TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

