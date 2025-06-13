Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Jun-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
13 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         66,641 
 
Highest price paid per share:            115.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             113.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    114.6712p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,543,308 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,543,308) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      114.6712p                       66,641

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
658             114.20          08:15:14         00340573180TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             114.20          08:24:08         00340577410TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             114.00          08:30:50         00340579947TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             114.00          08:30:50         00340579948TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             114.00          08:30:50         00340579949TRLO1     XLON 
 
1584             114.00          08:31:23         00340580143TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             113.80          08:31:30         00340580187TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             113.60          08:31:30         00340580188TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             113.60          08:31:30         00340580189TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             113.60          08:31:30         00340580190TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             113.00          08:32:53         00340580869TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             115.00          09:18:37         00340597510TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             115.40          09:18:37         00340597511TRLO1     XLON 
 
1521             115.40          09:18:37         00340597512TRLO1     XLON 
 
2069             115.40          09:18:37         00340597513TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             115.00          09:37:26         00340603651TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             114.60          09:40:36         00340604840TRLO1     XLON 
 
1029             114.60          09:40:36         00340604841TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             114.20          09:41:33         00340605179TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             114.20          09:41:33         00340605180TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             114.40          10:05:01         00340613644TRLO1     XLON 
 
2401             114.40          10:05:01         00340613645TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             113.80          10:06:26         00340614139TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             113.80          10:06:26         00340614140TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             113.80          10:06:26         00340614141TRLO1     XLON 
 
1287             114.00          10:08:55         00340615166TRLO1     XLON 
 
1160             114.20          10:12:45         00340616535TRLO1     XLON 
 
1328             114.00          10:14:53         00340617421TRLO1     XLON 
 
1284             113.80          10:16:57         00340618204TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             114.00          10:17:06         00340618256TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             114.20          10:21:50         00340620374TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.60          11:12:48         00340640648TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             114.40          11:24:16         00340641045TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.80          12:27:59         00340643141TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              114.80          12:35:18         00340643324TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             114.80          12:41:13         00340643443TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             114.60          12:41:53         00340643457TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             114.40          12:41:58         00340643459TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             114.40          12:41:58         00340643460TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             114.40          12:41:58         00340643461TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             114.40          12:41:58         00340643462TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.40          12:43:57         00340643506TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             114.80          15:20:52         00340650583TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             114.80          15:20:52         00340650584TRLO1     XLON 
 
1826             114.80          15:20:57         00340650592TRLO1     XLON 
 
1542             114.80          15:21:25         00340650638TRLO1     XLON 
 
1360             114.80          15:21:25         00340650639TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             114.80          15:21:54         00340650685TRLO1     XLON 
 
1391             114.80          15:21:54         00340650686TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             114.80          15:21:56         00340650691TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              114.80          15:21:58         00340650697TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             114.60          15:21:59         00340650698TRLO1     XLON 
 
798             114.60          15:21:59         00340650699TRLO1     XLON 
 
1249             114.60          15:21:59         00340650700TRLO1     XLON 
 
1127             114.60          15:22:00         00340650701TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             114.60          15:22:00         00340650702TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             114.60          15:22:00         00340650703TRLO1     XLON 
 
954             114.60          15:22:00         00340650704TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             114.60          15:22:13         00340650714TRLO1     XLON 
 
782             115.00          15:27:13         00340650971TRLO1     XLON 
 
1195             115.00          15:27:13         00340650972TRLO1     XLON 
 
2006             115.00          15:27:22         00340650979TRLO1     XLON 
 
1916             115.00          15:28:19         00340651058TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             115.20          15:28:19         00340651059TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             115.20          15:28:19         00340651060TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             115.20          15:28:19         00340651061TRLO1     XLON 
 
1306             115.00          15:34:56         00340651429TRLO1     XLON 
 
2685             115.00          15:37:23         00340651583TRLO1     XLON 
 
2569             115.00          15:37:23         00340651584TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             115.00          15:37:30         00340651586TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3              115.40          15:44:23         00340651848TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              115.40          15:44:26         00340651850TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          15:47:31         00340651967TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             115.40          15:48:48         00340652030TRLO1     XLON 
 
229             115.40          15:49:01         00340652064TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              115.40          15:52:27         00340652196TRLO1     XLON 
 
1235             115.40          16:09:21         00340652902TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             115.40          16:10:18         00340652994TRLO1     XLON 
 
1356             115.40          16:10:18         00340652995TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             115.20          16:10:29         00340653003TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             115.20          16:10:29         00340653004TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             115.20          16:13:39         00340653113TRLO1     XLON 
 
170             115.20          16:19:11         00340653338TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             115.20          16:19:11         00340653339TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             115.00          16:19:12         00340653340TRLO1     XLON 
 
1234             115.00          16:19:12         00340653341TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  392669 
EQS News ID:  2155118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2155118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
