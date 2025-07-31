Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jul-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
31 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  31 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         37,063 
 
Highest price paid per share:            137.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.9428p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,040,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,040,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.9428p                        37,063

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
533             135.00          08:00:17         00347162228TRLO1     XLON 
 
2814             137.40          09:01:00         00347206862TRLO1     XLON 
 
7012             137.40          09:01:00         00347206863TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             136.60          09:01:02         00347206878TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             136.20          09:05:00         00347210343TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             136.00          09:05:00         00347210344TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             136.20          09:40:06         00347234653TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             136.20          09:40:06         00347234654TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             135.80          10:10:01         00347258852TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             135.80          10:10:01         00347258853TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             135.80          11:35:11         00347312993TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             135.40          11:35:12         00347312994TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              135.20          11:40:50         00347313217TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              135.20          11:40:50         00347313218TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             135.20          11:48:05         00347313500TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             135.20          11:48:05         00347313501TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             135.20          12:27:09         00347315351TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             135.00          12:37:35         00347315722TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             135.00          12:37:35         00347315723TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             135.20          12:46:08         00347316039TRLO1     XLON 
 
878             135.00          12:46:08         00347316040TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             135.00          12:46:09         00347316041TRLO1     XLON 
 
878             135.00          12:46:09         00347316042TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             135.00          12:46:09         00347316043TRLO1     XLON 
 
1085             135.00          12:48:03         00347316105TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             135.00          12:48:06         00347316108TRLO1     XLON 
 
705             135.00          12:48:06         00347316109TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             135.00          12:48:16         00347316117TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             135.20          13:29:12         00347317543TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             135.00          13:29:27         00347317549TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             135.00          13:32:03         00347317621TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             135.00          13:32:03         00347317622TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             135.00          13:32:09         00347317624TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             136.20          14:15:29         00347319810TRLO1     XLON 
 
847             136.20          14:15:29         00347319811TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             135.80          14:15:35         00347319816TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             135.80          14:23:24         00347320085TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             135.80          14:23:24         00347320086TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             135.40          14:33:18         00347320951TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             135.60          15:05:19         00347323583TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             135.40          15:09:50         00347323824TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             135.20          15:24:09         00347325051TRLO1     XLON 
 
1839             135.60          15:37:57         00347325870TRLO1     XLON 
 
899             135.60          15:37:57         00347325871TRLO1     XLON 
 
920             135.60          15:37:57         00347325872TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             135.60          15:37:57         00347325873TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              135.80          15:37:57         00347325874TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             135.60          15:40:15         00347325958TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             135.40          15:46:12         00347326334TRLO1     XLON 
 
1637             135.40          15:46:12         00347326335TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             135.40          15:46:12         00347326336TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              135.40          15:57:13         00347326895TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             136.00          16:08:06         00347327653TRLO1     XLON 
 
183             135.60          16:13:24         00347328053TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              135.60          16:13:24         00347328054TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             135.60          16:15:51         00347328310TRLO1     XLON 
 
183             135.60          16:15:51         00347328311TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              135.60          16:15:51         00347328312TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              135.40          16:17:50         00347328448TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397623 
EQS News ID:  2177942 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2177942&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
