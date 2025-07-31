DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jul-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 31 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 37,063 Highest price paid per share: 137.40p Lowest price paid per share: 135.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.9428p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,040,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,040,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.9428p 37,063

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 533 135.00 08:00:17 00347162228TRLO1 XLON 2814 137.40 09:01:00 00347206862TRLO1 XLON 7012 137.40 09:01:00 00347206863TRLO1 XLON 576 136.60 09:01:02 00347206878TRLO1 XLON 569 136.20 09:05:00 00347210343TRLO1 XLON 536 136.00 09:05:00 00347210344TRLO1 XLON 541 136.20 09:40:06 00347234653TRLO1 XLON 148 136.20 09:40:06 00347234654TRLO1 XLON 400 135.80 10:10:01 00347258852TRLO1 XLON 147 135.80 10:10:01 00347258853TRLO1 XLON 546 135.80 11:35:11 00347312993TRLO1 XLON 273 135.40 11:35:12 00347312994TRLO1 XLON 69 135.20 11:40:50 00347313217TRLO1 XLON 56 135.20 11:40:50 00347313218TRLO1 XLON 460 135.20 11:48:05 00347313500TRLO1 XLON 125 135.20 11:48:05 00347313501TRLO1 XLON 563 135.20 12:27:09 00347315351TRLO1 XLON 228 135.00 12:37:35 00347315722TRLO1 XLON 319 135.00 12:37:35 00347315723TRLO1 XLON 1072 135.20 12:46:08 00347316039TRLO1 XLON 878 135.00 12:46:08 00347316040TRLO1 XLON 281 135.00 12:46:09 00347316041TRLO1 XLON 878 135.00 12:46:09 00347316042TRLO1 XLON 1075 135.00 12:46:09 00347316043TRLO1 XLON 1085 135.00 12:48:03 00347316105TRLO1 XLON 424 135.00 12:48:06 00347316108TRLO1 XLON 705 135.00 12:48:06 00347316109TRLO1 XLON 568 135.00 12:48:16 00347316117TRLO1 XLON 547 135.20 13:29:12 00347317543TRLO1 XLON 549 135.00 13:29:27 00347317549TRLO1 XLON 569 135.00 13:32:03 00347317621TRLO1 XLON 562 135.00 13:32:03 00347317622TRLO1 XLON 563 135.00 13:32:09 00347317624TRLO1 XLON 125 136.20 14:15:29 00347319810TRLO1 XLON 847 136.20 14:15:29 00347319811TRLO1 XLON 542 135.80 14:15:35 00347319816TRLO1 XLON 145 135.80 14:23:24 00347320085TRLO1 XLON 282 135.80 14:23:24 00347320086TRLO1 XLON 171 135.40 14:33:18 00347320951TRLO1 XLON 148 135.60 15:05:19 00347323583TRLO1 XLON 550 135.40 15:09:50 00347323824TRLO1 XLON 556 135.20 15:24:09 00347325051TRLO1 XLON 1839 135.60 15:37:57 00347325870TRLO1 XLON 899 135.60 15:37:57 00347325871TRLO1 XLON 920 135.60 15:37:57 00347325872TRLO1 XLON 536 135.60 15:37:57 00347325873TRLO1 XLON 17 135.80 15:37:57 00347325874TRLO1 XLON 536 135.60 15:40:15 00347325958TRLO1 XLON 551 135.40 15:46:12 00347326334TRLO1 XLON 1637 135.40 15:46:12 00347326335TRLO1 XLON 148 135.40 15:46:12 00347326336TRLO1 XLON 1 135.40 15:57:13 00347326895TRLO1 XLON 135 136.00 16:08:06 00347327653TRLO1 XLON 183 135.60 16:13:24 00347328053TRLO1 XLON 56 135.60 16:13:24 00347328054TRLO1 XLON 303 135.60 16:15:51 00347328310TRLO1 XLON 183 135.60 16:15:51 00347328311TRLO1 XLON 56 135.60 16:15:51 00347328312TRLO1 XLON 26 135.40 16:17:50 00347328448TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

