BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13





BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.



The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025 may also be viewed at:



http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf



13 June 2025