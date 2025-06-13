BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 March 2025 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/interim-report/blackrock-frontiers-investment-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf
13 June 2025
