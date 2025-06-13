Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BN455J50

Issuer Name

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund United States Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II United States Saba K Fund, LP United States Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP United States I-94 Partners Fund LP United States Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Jun-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Jun-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.836872 4.105343 4.942215 23763670 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.871495 4.525164 5.396659

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BN455J50 4023934 0 0.836872 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 4023934 0.836872%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Total Return Swap 11/28/2025 Cash 19739736 4.105343 Sub Total 8.B2 19739736 4.105343%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Boaz Weinstein Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management, L.P. 4.942215%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York