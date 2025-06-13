Anzeige
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 19:06 Uhr
BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of Peru Blockchain Conference 2025, Reinforcing Its Role as a Global Leader in Crypto Futures Trading

LIMA, Peru, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BloFin, the next-generation global crypto exchange, is proud to announce its participation as the Title Sponsor of the Peru Blockchain Conference 2025. As one of Latin America's largest and most influential blockchain events, the conference will gather key players from across the digital asset and Web3 landscape.

Blofin Logo

With a growing reputation as a futures trading powerhouse, BloFin is setting the pace for the next-generation trading infrastructure - offering over 490+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, copy trading, advanced API access, and sub-account solutions built for scale, speed, and precision.

"Sponsoring the Peru Blockchain Conference is a natural extension of our mission to empower serious traders with world-class tools and infrastructure," said a BloFin spokesperson. "Latin America is a thriving region for digital innovation, and we're excited to support and collaborate with its growing crypto community."

BloFin: Designed for Whales, Built for the Future

Trusted by professionals around the world, BloFin combines low-latency performance, unified account trading, and top-tier security powered by Fireblocks and Chainalysis. As one of the top three exchanges in mobile app efficiency, BloFin leads the way with:

  • Lightning-fast performance across homepage, spot, and futures
  • 30+ external broker partners, exceeding Bybit, BingX, and MEXC
  • ISO27001-compliant security, ensuring user assets are always protected
  • Flexible solutions for high-frequency traders, institutions, and affiliates

As the Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 and now Peru Blockchain Conference 2025, BloFin continues its global expansion, championing innovation and accessibility for both emerging and professional traders.

Visit BloFin at Peru Blockchain Conference 2025

Stop by the BloFin booth number 1 to experience product demos, meet the team, and discover how BloFin is building the future of digital trading. Whether you're a seasoned investor or entering the market for the first time, BloFin offers the tools to take your strategy to the next level.

About BloFin
BloFin is a global crypto exchange platform designed to empower users with high-performance trading tools, copy trading functionality, and accessible financial products. Built on the pillars of performance, transparency, and innovation, BloFin is committed to shaping the future of digital asset investing.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710619/Blofin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blofin-becomes-title-sponsor-of-peru-blockchain-conference-2025-reinforcing-its-role-as-a-global-leader-in-crypto-futures-trading-302481252.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
