Regions Bank: A Shared Bond, a Love for the Game

Lulu Gribbin helps pros share tips at the annual adaptive clinic.

By Doug Segrest | May 16, 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Two days ago, Lulu Gribbin was a participant in the Regions Tradition's celebrity pro-am. As SEC football and basketball coaches arrived at the 17th tee, they wanted to share a moment with the Mountain Brook teenager, who showed off her driving abilities with each new foursome.

Friday, Lulu was back at Greystone Golf and Country Club, this time on the driving range as part of the annual adaptive golf clinic.

A few feet away, Noah Galloway watched as Lulu shared her love of golf with others. They might not have known how much the two of them already share.

Eleven months ago, Lulu and her family were vacationing at the beach when a shark attacked three youths diving for sand dollars. Lulu suffered the most extensive injuries, losing a hand and part of her opposite leg.

Twenty years ago, while serving in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War, Galloway lost his left arm and left leg in battle. Inspired by his own father's struggles after losing a limb in an accident, Galloway now focuses on others.

And when he learned of Lulu's plight, Galloway reached out to her father, Joe Gribbin - first with a text, and then phone calls. They only met in person a week ago.

"I told him I was there and if you ever need something, advice or anything, just call," Galloway said. "Because the most important thing is mental health.

"I told her dad, 'Look, the body will adapt. We all have that ability. What we struggle with as humans is our complex brain. It can hold us back and sometimes making sure we take care of that is the most important thing."

Galloway has gained national acclaim since his recovery. He's a motivational speaker, he works closely with wounded warriors, and he's been a frequent guest on network television. He's also written a book, "Living with No Excuses: The Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier."

Helping others is the reason Regions, United Ability and the Champions Tour annually hold the adaptive golf clinic. Friday's event featured more than a dozen golfers receiving guidance from local golf pros and volunteers.

Schiela Peña, Disability Services and Outreach manager at Regions, was there to see the magic happen.

"It's so rewarding to have people willing to come alongside you, to teach you that you can go beyond the limits of what people expect you to do," Peña said.

Adaptive golf is a way to level the playing field and to make activity accessible.

"I think having Lulu here is amazing," Peña said. "She's found a way not only to overcome obstacles, but she's made it a point to share her story and motivate others."

Lulu's father, Joe, pointed out that the recovery was not hers alone. Sister Ellie was with her in the water and witnessed the shark attack and the trauma as Lulu underwent life-saving surgery.

"There's some special trauma, therapy and different classes that helped them do it together," Joe said. "Nobody wants to be in this situation. But I feel like Lulu knows she's lucky to be alive. She's handled everything with grace and a very positive attitude."

Schiela Pena, Chris Osborne, Noah Galloway, Lulu Gribbin, Leroy Abrahams, Mark Senter and Matthew Sallade teamed together to bring the adaptive clinic for golfers to the Regions Tradition.

