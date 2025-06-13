Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jim Greig as a director of the Company effective June 10, 2025. Concurrent with Mr. Greig's appointment, Mr. Guido Cloetens and Mr. John Williamson have resigned as directors of the Company. The Company thanks Messrs. Cloetens and Williamson for their invaluable contributions.

Mr. Greig, CEO at Lannister Mining (NYSE listing pending) brings +25 years of experience in advancing and developing mineral exploration projects into production scenarios. He was a founding member, President and Director at Theis Gold (formerly Benchmark Metals), advancing a 5-million-ounce gold-silver project in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, he was a key member of the mine development team that advanced the 5-million-ounce Esaase Gold Project in West Africa. Jim brings comprehensive experience in mineral exploration, development, and production.

About Edgemont

Edgemont holds a 100% interest in the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine and Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine. The Dungate project is comprised of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

