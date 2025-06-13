Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Martino de Ciccio, Chief Executive Officer, Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSX: MAU), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bqv24xtgCBw

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU)

Montage Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company's mineral properties are located in Cote d'Ivoire where it owns four permits and nine permit applications. Its projects include the Morondo Gold Project, the Korokaha Gold Project, and the Bobosso Gold Project.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://www.montagegold.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255519

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange