14.06.2025 00:26 Uhr
AEG Celebrates the LGBTQIA + Community at the 2025 LA Pride Parade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / AEG

To celebrate the power of connection, more than 50 employees from AEG and its Southern California business divisions including AXS, AEG Presents, Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, marched alongside the company's float during the 55th Annual LA Pride celebration on June 8, 2025.

The iconic event, which was one of the largest pride parades in the country, honored the strength and resilience of Los Angeles' LGBTQIA+ community and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion.

Held at the site of the world's first permitted gay pride parade, 2025 LA Pride reflected the roots of the movement and this year's parade theme, Pride Marches On. The celebration featured grand marshals -- actor Andrew Rannells; actors and singers Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts -- and the social media influencer TrinoxAdam.

To learn more about AEG and its commitment to inclusion, click here.

More than 50 employees from AEG and its Southern California business divisions including AXS, AEG Presents, Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, marched at the LA Pride parade.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-celebrates-the-lgbtqia-community-at-the-2025-la-pride-parade-1039557

