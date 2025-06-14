Clear Solid: Devotion Nutrition Launches HydroFLEX

A Clean, Vitamin-Infused Water Enhancer That Redefines Everyday Hydration

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Devotion Nutrition Launches HydroFLEX- A Clean, Vitamin-Infused Water Enhancer That Redefines Everyday Hydration

Hydro FLEX



Devotion Nutrition, the woman-owned brand known for turning clean eating into a crave-worthy lifestyle, is proud to introduce HydroFLEX - a vitamin-infused hydration enhancer designed to transform your water and your wellness routine.

Devotion HydroFLEX offers a flavorful, clean-label solution to hydration. Choose from eight flavors available as individual 12-packs or 4-flavor variety 12-packs! Each flavor is bursting with vitamins, natural electrolytes, and refreshing flavors - without sugar or dyes!.

"We believe drinking water should be something you want to do, not have to do," said Dana Lynn Kaye, founder of Devotion Nutrition. "HydroFLEX makes staying hydrated effortless and enjoyable - with real nutritional benefits to match."

HydroFLEX Benefits at a Glance:

Zero Sugar - Supports weight management and clean eating goals

Vitamin-Packed Formula - Includes B5, B6, B12, and C to support energy, immunity, and hydration

Natural Electrolytes - Helps replenish your body after workouts, travel, or busy days

Dye Free - Won't stain teeth, water bottles, or shaker cups.

Hydration Without the Crash - Energizing hydration without sugar spikes

Delicious Flavors in Every Box - Includes Party Punch, Pina Colada, Creamsicle, Strawberry Watermelon, Peach Mango, Cucumber Melon, Margarita

Keto & Intermittent Fasting Friendly - No impact on your goals, only benefits

Encourages Better Water Habits - A crave-worthy way to hit your hydration goals daily

The Perfect Companion to Devotion's Legendary Protein Powders

Devotion Nutrition is already a household name in the clean protein space, with iconic flavors like:

Angel Food Cake Protein Powder - Soft, heavenly vanilla flavor crafted for shakes and baking

Brownie Batter Protein Powder - Rich, chocolatey indulgence without the guilt

Salted Caramel Cone Protein Powder - A fan-favorite for everything from shakes to baking

All Devotion protein powders are crafted with premium Whey Isolate / Micellar Casein Blend, zero added sugars, and versatile flavor profiles that mix perfectly into shakes, oatmeal, yogurt, and baked goods.

New customers can explore Devotion's best-selling flavors with the protein powder sample packs, offering a curated taste test of clean, decadent options.

With HydroFLEX and our beloved protein powder line, Devotion Nutrition makes it easier than ever to live a health-first lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.

Stay Devoted. Stay Hydrated.

Contact Information

D Gray

info@devotionnutrition.com

SOURCE: Clear Solid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/devotion-nutrition-launches-hydroflex-1034046