Battery X Metals Validates Provisional Patent Applications Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office Through Successful Real-World Trials of Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Machine

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine achieves 100% recovery of imbalance-related capacity in a Nissan Leaf and recovers 37.7% of Rated Capacity in a severely imbalanced Class 3 commercial EV battery pack. Trial results confirm the real-world effectiveness of innovations covered in the Company's provisional patent applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), validating both hardware and software components of its next-generation rebalancing platform. Ongoing validation efforts span additional EV battery platforms, supporting full utility patent filings and positioning Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a first mover in the EV battery reconditioning and lifespan extension market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that further to its news release dated April 11, 2025-wherein the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies") submitted provisional patent applications (the "Patent Applications") with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for its next-generation battery rebalancing hardware and software platform-Battery X Rebalancing Technologies has now successfully validated the core innovations described in the filings through multiple real-world preliminary trials (the "Preliminary Trials").

In a Preliminary Trial disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 30, 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies tested its second-generation, patent-pending rebalancing machine ("Prototype 2.0") on a 96-cell Nissan Leaf battery pack (the "Nissan Battery Pack"), representative of the second most common out-of-warranty electric vehicle model in the United States. The Nissan Battery Pack exhibited minor voltage imbalances typical of real-world use. Prototype 2.0 successfully rebalanced all 96 cells to 4.20 volts - the commonly recognized full charge state in the industry1 - achieving 100% recovery of imbalance-related capacity and restoring 1.95 ampere-hours, representing a 3.9% increase in usable capacity. The trial demonstrated the precision of Prototype 2.0 in restoring performance even on a relatively well-balanced battery pack, and supported its scalability across high-volume electric vehicle (EV) battery platforms.

In a subsequent Preliminary Trial, as disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 6, 2025, Prototype 2.0 was tested on a significantly imbalanced 144-cell battery pack from a fully electric Class 3 commercial vehicle (the "Electric Truck"). The Preliminary Trial was conducted on a battery pack exhibiting significant real-world imbalance and resulted in the recovery of 66.3 ampere-hours, representing a 37.7% recovery of the Rated Capacity, and 100% recovery of imbalance-induced capacity loss. The Electric Truck Preliminary Trial demonstrated the robustness of the technology under more demanding conditions and expanded Prototype 2.0's proven applicability to commercial vehicle platforms.

"The trials are confirming exactly what we filed with the USPTO," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals. "To see both passenger and commercial electric vehicle battery platforms respond with full imbalance-related capacity recovery proves our technological innovations work-and it works where it matters most: in real-world environments with real-world degradation caused by battery cell imbalance."

Prototype 2.0

Together, these initiatives underscore Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' commitment to demonstrating the adaptability, precision, and commercial readiness of its rebalancing platform across a wide range of EV battery platforms. By validating performance on both passenger and commercial electric vehicles - with varying chemistries, architectures, and states of degradation - Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is building the foundation for broad-based adoption. These efforts reinforce its mission to deliver a scalable, software- and hardware-enabled solution capable of correcting imbalance-related degradation that affects millions of lithium-ion battery packs worldwide.

Importantly, the Preliminary Trial results not only validate the technical functionality of Prototype 2.0, but also demonstrate its ability to recover substantial usable capacity otherwise lost to cell-level imbalance. This has clear implications for extending driving range, improving battery health, and reducing lifecycle costs for electric vehicle owners. The significance is amplified in the case of the Electric Truck, where nearly 40% of the pack's Rated Capacity was recovered, reinforcing Prototype 2.0's relevance in fleet and commercial contexts where battery degradation can severely impact performance, uptime, and asset value. The results support a broader opportunity to position Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a first mover in battery lifespan extension and reconditioning, targeting the rapidly growing segment of electric vehicles anticipated to fall outside of their manufacturer's warranty, which is estimated to be nearly 40 million vehicles worldwide by 20312,3.

Looking ahead, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies plans to continue its validation phase, which includes additional testing on a range of electric vehicle battery platforms and high-volume vehicle models. These efforts are designed to support the Company's progression from provisional to full utility patent applications, while also verifying system compatibility across multiple lithium-ion chemistries and configurations. This ongoing validation will play a critical role in expanding market readiness and demonstrating the commercial potential of Prototype 2.0 across both private and fleet-based EV markets.

This milestone strengthens Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' strategic position as a first mover in the emerging EV battery rebalancing market, with a focus on extending battery life, reducing waste, and improving performance for electric vehicle owners and fleet operators. As EV adoption accelerates and more battery packs reach the end of their warranty period, the Company believes its technology offers a timely and scalable solution to a global challenge.

Technologies Aimed to Advance the Energy Transition

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies is a development-stage technology company, at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the EV revolution and developing innovative technologies to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion and EV batteries. Its mission is to extend lithium-ion and EV battery longevity.

The Patent Applications represent the culmination of multiple years of development, validation, and innovation by Battery X Rebalancing Technologies and mark a significant milestone toward solidifying its position in the lithium-ion and EV battery rebalancing and lifespan extension market. The company's next-generation rebalancing technology - validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), as further described below-reinforces its commitment to delivering real-world solutions that support battery longevity and sustainability.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 20234. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units5, a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage6,7. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements8. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the NRC, focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced - one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC - resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 2, 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies completed Prototype 2.0, the second-generation version of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine. This advanced prototype incorporates significant refinements and updates over the original, including modified dimensions, optimized weight, and a full suite of accompanying equipment. Designed to reflect real-world use and commercial deployment readiness, Prototype 2.0 includes the core rebalancing system as well as a multi-function battery diagnostic device, system interface tablets, a battery pack lift, and insulated tool kits to support safe and effective field operations.

Prototype 2.0 represents the culmination of several years of focused research and development and is engineered to integrate advanced hardware and software capabilities that identify battery degradation and optimize the performance of lithium-ion and EV batteries. The system includes advanced State-of-Health diagnostic modules that assess the maximum available capacity of EV battery cells, supporting both repair and second-life repurposing. Its next-generation rebalancing technology is designed to recover balance between individual cells, thereby extending operational life and optimizing energy output across the entire battery pack.

In addition to technical performance, Prototype 2.0 features a more compact and efficient design footprint, and improved field usability. Expanded technical capabilities include deciphering tools, airtightness testing modules, and new connectivity ports, all of which position the system for future commercial deployment. Prototype 2.0 marks a major milestone in establishing Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in EV battery lifespan extension and rebalancing solutions.

The Company encourages all shareholders, stakeholders, industry participants, and interested parties to watch the featured videos herein to gain a deeper understanding of Prototype 2.0's patent-pending technology, the rebalancing process, and the significance of successfully validating the core innovations described in the Patent Applications through multiple real-world Preliminary Trials.

Watch the featured videos here:

Corporate Video Unveiling Prototype 2.0?

What is Battery Rebalancing?

Patent Applications

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' first patent application, method and system for battery pack adjustment, introduces a novel solution to address the common issue of imbalanced battery cells within a battery pack - an issue that leads to reduced capacity, safety concerns, and shortened lifespan. In most battery packs, cells charge and discharge at different rates due to variations in manufacturing, internal resistance, and temperature, which causes some cells to reach full charge or depletion before others. As a result, traditional battery management systems (BMS) cut off charging or discharging based on the weakest cell, wasting the remaining potential of other cells. This invention solves that problem through a smart system that continuously monitors and adjusts the state of charge (SOC) of each group of cells (referred to as "strings"). The system includes a display controller (which manages operations), a charger and discharger (handling overall energy flow), and an equalizer (which precisely adjusts each string). By allocating charge and discharge intelligently across the cells, the system ensures they all reach full capacity and deplete evenly, thereby maximizing usable energy, detecting early signs of degradation, enhancing safety, and extending the overall life of the battery pack.

The second patent application, for two-wire charging and remote voltage detection, presents a streamlined method to charge a battery and measure its voltage using only two wires-significantly reducing system complexity and hardware costs. In conventional battery systems, separate wires or sensors are typically required to monitor voltage during charging, which adds material costs and design challenges, especially in large-scale applications like electric vehicles or grid storage. This invention enables both functions over the same wire pair by briefly pausing the charge current, opening a switch, and using that moment to measure the battery's voltage through the same lines. A pulse isolation drive circuit is used to manage this operation safely and reliably, even when voltage levels are floating or unstable. The result is a simplified yet highly accurate system that maintains the integrity of voltage readings while eliminating the need for redundant hardware. This two-wire approach offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution for modern battery systems that demand reliability, safety, and scalability.

1 Battery University , 2, IEA , 3 U.S. News 4 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024 , 5 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024 , 6 IEA , 7 U.S. News , 8 Recurrent Auto

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, strategies, and future plans regarding the continued development, validation, patenting, and commercialization of proprietary lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware technologies. Specific forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance, applicability, and scalability of Prototype 2.0 across electric vehicle battery platforms; the Company's ability to file and obtain full utility patents from the USPTO; the anticipated benefits of the Company's rebalancing technology in extending battery life, restoring lost capacity, and reducing the need for costly replacements; the Company's positioning as a participant in the EV battery rebalancing and lifespan extension market; and the potential market adoption and commercial deployment of the Company's proprietary platform. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that the Company believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. However, such statements are inherently subject to significant technological, scientific, business, operational, regulatory, and economic risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the USPTO patent application process and the scope of intellectual property protection ultimately granted; challenges in achieving consistent results across different battery chemistries, configurations, and EV platforms; delays in further testing, development, or market readiness of Prototype 2.0; risks related to commercial deployment and market acceptance; changes in industry demand, regulation, or competitive landscape; and general macroeconomic, geopolitical, and capital market conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management at the time they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-validates-provisional-patent-applications-filed-with-the-united-1039439