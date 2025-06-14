Somerset, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - The Allan Boomer Scholarship for First-Generation College Students is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are the first in their families to pursue a college education. This initiative, created by renowned investment professional and community advocate Allan Boomer, is a commitment to recognizing and supporting individuals whose educational journeys reflect resilience, determination, and future-focused vision.





Announcing the Allan Boomer Scholarship for First-Generation College Students: A New Opportunity to Recognize Ambition, Resilience, and Academic Promise



Administered through https://allanboomerscholarship.com, the scholarship offers students not just financial support but an affirmation of their personal and academic growth. By sharing their experiences and aspirations, applicants will have an opportunity to be acknowledged for the unique challenges they have overcome as first-generation college students.

The scholarship is the vision of Allan Boomer, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Momentum Advisors, an investment management and financial planning firm based in New York City. With a professional background that includes pivotal roles at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, Allan Boomer has built a career rooted in financial excellence and strategic guidance. While his professional accomplishments are notable, it is his ongoing commitment to educational advancement and social equity that stands at the heart of this initiative.

Through this scholarship, Allan Boomer continues his broader mission to create meaningful avenues for students to excel, particularly those navigating the college experience without family precedent. The scholarship is not bound to any specific city or state and is open to all eligible undergraduate students across the U.S.

Application Details and Eligibility

The Allan Boomer Scholarship for First-Generation College Students is available to undergraduate students in the United States who are the first in their families to attend college. Eligible students must demonstrate academic ambition, persistence in the face of challenges, and a strong vision for their personal and professional futures.

To apply, students must submit a 700-1,000 word original essay responding to the following prompt:

"What challenges have you faced as a first-generation college student, and how have they shaped your academic and career aspirations?"

Essays should be authentic, well-organized, and express a forward-looking perspective. Submissions must be emailed to apply@allanboomerscholarship.com and include the applicant's full name, contact details, and proof of enrollment at an accredited undergraduate program.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Winner Announcement: January 15, 2026

All applications will be carefully reviewed, and the recipient will be notified via email. The winner will also be publicly announced on the official scholarship website: https://allanboomerscholarship.com/allan-boomer-scholarship/.

A Scholarship That Honors Determination

This scholarship stands out for its focus on students who are setting a precedent in their families and communities. By requiring applicants to articulate their journey, the selection process emphasizes substance and sincerity over traditional metrics alone. It honors those who have persevered through systemic, social, or personal obstacles to pursue a future defined by growth and service.

Allan Boomer continues to invest in future changemakers-not just financially, but through recognition that affirms their paths and possibilities. The scholarship serves as one of several ways he actively contributes to elevating education, financial literacy, and long-term personal development among underrepresented groups.

Students are encouraged to apply promptly before the deadline and visit the official website to learn more about the scholarship details and eligibility criteria.

