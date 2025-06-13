On June 12, 2025, TH1NG AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by Stockholm District Court.

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the issuer is subject of insolvency.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares in TH1NG AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate effect.

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name: TH1NG ISIN code: SE0016074124 Order book ID: 226758

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.