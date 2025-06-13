Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 12, 2025.
A total of 414,151,722 shares or 37.66% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 30, 2025 ("MIC") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:
To Set the Number of Directors at Six (6)
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|371,173,554
|88.62%
|42,978,168
|10.38%
Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year
The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Brian Penny
|332,763,992
|85.95%
|54,410,705
|14.05%
|Janet Wilkinson
|345,942,724
|89.35%
|41,231,973
|10.65%
|Michael Pesner
|339,012,595
|87.56%
|48,162,102
|12.44%
|Jeffery Snow
|337,076,326
|87.06%
|50,098,371
|12.94%
|Danielle Giovenazzo
|336,705,377
|86.97%
|50,469,320
|13.04%
|Brian Christie
|342,128,022
|88.37%
|45,046,675
|11.64%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|378,823,556
|91.47%
|35,328,165
|8.53%
To consider, and if thought advisable, pass a resolution to approve, confirm and ratify the Company's Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan;
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|318,064,931
|82.15%
|69,109,766
|17.85%
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 830 km2 that extends approximately 97 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous other gold exploration targets.
For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
|Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 416 716 8346
|Tania Barreto, CPIR
Director, Investor Relations
Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 289 819 3012