Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 12, 2025.

A total of 414,151,722 shares or 37.66% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated April 30, 2025 ("MIC") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

To Set the Number of Directors at Six (6)

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
371,173,55488.62%42,978,16810.38%

Election of Directors for the Ensuing Year

The following directors were elected until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are otherwise duly elected or appointed: Brian Penny, Janet Wilkinson, Michael Pesner, Jeffery Snow, Danielle Giovenazzo and Brian Christie.

Votes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Brian Penny332,763,99285.95%54,410,70514.05%
Janet Wilkinson345,942,72489.35%41,231,97310.65%
Michael Pesner339,012,59587.56%48,162,10212.44%
Jeffery Snow337,076,32687.06%50,098,37112.94%
Danielle Giovenazzo336,705,37786.97%50,469,32013.04%
Brian Christie342,128,02288.37%45,046,67511.64%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

Votes ForVotes Withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
378,823,55691.47%35,328,1658.53%

To consider, and if thought advisable, pass a resolution to approve, confirm and ratify the Company's Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan;

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
318,064,93182.15%69,109,76617.85%

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 830 km2 that extends approximately 97 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous other gold exploration targets.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 416 716 8346		Tania Barreto, CPIR
Director, Investor Relations
Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com
M: +1 289 819 3012

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
