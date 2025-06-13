Houston American Energy Corp. Provides Response to Unusual Market Action

HOUSTON, TX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) ("HUSA" or the "Company") announced today that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange American (the "NYSE") on June 12 and June 13, 2025. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.

About HUSA

HUSA is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. Our principal properties and operations are in the U.S. Permian Basin. Additionally, we have properties in the Louisiana U.S. Gulf Coast region. For more information, please visit: https://houstonamerican.com/

