Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.: Charlotte's Web Reports Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

LOUISEVILLE, Colo., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025 via live audio webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated April 29, 2025, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The total number of votes cast at the Meeting was 58,493,957, representing 36.87% of the total number of votes attached to the outstanding voting shares of the Company. According to the proxies received, the results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jonathan Atwood 10,483,075 72 % 4,120,698 28 % Matthew McCarthy 11,896,877 82 % 2,706,896 18 % Angela McElwee 11,902,297 82 % 2,701,476 18 % William Morachnick 10,490,456 72 % 4,113,317 28 % Jared Stanley 9,676,914 66 % 4,926,859 34 % Maureen Usifer 12,639,816 87 % 1,963,957 13 %

Detailed results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

