Samstag, 14.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A2N434 | ISIN: CA16106R1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CW
Frankfurt
13.06.25 | 15:49
0,067 Euro
+0,76 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 22:20 Uhr
29 Leser
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.: Charlotte's Web Reports Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

LOUISEVILLE, Colo., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2025 via live audio webcast (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated April 29, 2025, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The total number of votes cast at the Meeting was 58,493,957, representing 36.87% of the total number of votes attached to the outstanding voting shares of the Company. According to the proxies received, the results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Jonathan Atwood

10,483,075

72 %

4,120,698

28 %

Matthew McCarthy

11,896,877

82 %

2,706,896

18 %

Angela McElwee

11,902,297

82 %

2,701,476

18 %

William Morachnick

10,490,456

72 %

4,113,317

28 %

Jared Stanley

9,676,914

66 %

4,926,859

34 %

Maureen Usifer

12,639,816

87 %

1,963,957

13 %

Detailed results of the matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
