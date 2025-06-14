Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.06.2025 03:09 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Annual Shareholder Voting Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank ("Bank"), formerly known as Santa Cruz County Bank, headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., today announced the results of its annual election of directors. A total of 7,866,036 shares were represented and voted at the meeting, constituting 74.41% of the 10,571,208 issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting. There was no solicitation in opposition to management's nominees for director as listed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting, and all such nominees were elected pursuant to the vote of the shareholders. The vote on the election of the 10 nominees for director was as follows:

Director

For

Percent of Votes
Cast "For"

Withheld

Percent of
Votes Withheld

John C. Burroughs

5,152,106

86.34

815,135

13.66

Caroline D. Chapin

5,609,308

94.00

357,933

6.00

Kenneth R. Chappell

5,560,303

93.30

399,274

6.70

Wayne S. Doiguchi

5,581,943

93.54

385,298

6.46

Craig A. French

5,222,438

87.52

744,803

12.48

Kurt J. Gollnick

5,534,337

92.86

425,240

7.14

Daniel R. Hightower, M.D.

5,614,964

94.10

352,277

5.90

Stephen D. Pahl

5,630,407

94.36

336,834

5.64

Krista Snelling

5,732,543

96.19

227,034

3.81

James L. Weisenstein

5,574,674

93.42

392,567

6.58

The number voting "For" each director listed to this item of business constituted at least 86.34% of the total number of shares represented.

The appointment of Crowe LLP as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025 was ratified, with the number of shares voted as follows:

For: 7,854,429
Against: 39
Abstain: 11,568

The number voting "For" constituted 99.85% of the total number of shares represented and voting at the meeting with respect to this item of business.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK
Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank (formerly Santa Cruz County Bank and its division, 1st Capital Bank) is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to achieving the intended synergies with 1st Capital Bancorp post-merger, retaining employees and clients, fluctuations in interest rates (including but not limited to changes in depositor behavior and/or impacts on our core deposit intangible in relation thereto), inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, health of the real estate market in California, Bancorp's ability to effectively execute its business plans and other factors beyond Bancorp and the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp

© 2025 PR Newswire
