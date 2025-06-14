CoinsDo PTE LTD: Coinsult Sets the Standard in Smart Contract Audits With Proven Track Record and Introduces New Dashboard

The company launched its new product, now available at app.coinsult.net, further enhancing project security and investor confidence.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / Coinsult , a leading smart contract auditing firm, continues to solidify its position as a trusted authority in the blockchain security space. Known for its rigorous audit processes, transparent communication, and client-first approach, Coinsult has successfully completed over 2,500 smart contract audits since 2021, establishing itself as a reliable partner for both emerging and established Web3 projects.

Coinsult's auditing services are highly sought after by blockchain projects looking to ensure the safety and integrity of their smart contracts. The company works closely with project teams to identify vulnerabilities, enhance code security, and ensure compliance with industry best practices.

Notable partners and clients include leading names such as PinkSale, Unicrypt, Gempad, and DxSale, reinforcing Coinsult's standing as a trusted audit provider across major launchpads and DeFi platforms. Additionally, strategic collaborations with Coinsniper, Dexview, and the marketing firm Cryptic further solidify Coinsult's prominent position in the space, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping the future of secure, transparent blockchain projects.

In line with its mission to make the blockchain more secure and accessible, Coinsult recently launched its new dashboard at app.coinsult.net . This dashboard provides real-time insights and analytics for listed projects. The platform provides a modern, intuitive interface and enhances transparency, communication, and data visualisation throughout the project's lifecycle.

"Our focus has always been to provide thorough and reliable audits while maintaining strong relationships with our clients," said a Coinsult spokesperson. "With the launch of our new platform, we're taking that commitment even further, introducing a powerful real-time data dashboard that gives projects exceptional visibility. From live price data and holder insights to community metrics and AI agents (fine tuned per project), we are delivering continuous analysis and we are enabling teams to stay informed and proactive without compromising on audit quality or security."

Coinsult's continued growth is fueled by its commitment to quality, fast turnaround times and personalized support. By staying ahead of emerging threats and continuously refining its methodologies and technologies, Coinsult remains a cornerstone of trust in the Web3 space.

To request an Audit or list your token on the Coinsult Dashboard contact Coinsult at:

https://t.me/coinsult_tg

About Coinsult

Coinsult is a leading smart contract auditing firm specializing in blockchain security for DeFi, token launches, and Web3 applications. With a portfolio of over 2,500 audits and trusted by major platforms including PinkSale, Unicrypt and Gempad, Coinsult is known for its meticulous analysis, responsive service, and dedication to safeguarding blockchain ecosystems. The company is committed to raising the standard of security through innovation, transparency, and collaboration.

To explore the comprehensive service offered by Coinsult visit https://coinsult.gitbook.io/coinsult/services/all-services

Media Contact:

Contact person: Michael Kaats

Email: info@coinsult.net

Website: https://coinsult.net

Dashboard: https://app.coinsult.net

