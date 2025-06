XRP could reach $3-$10 by 2030 if adoption, regulation, and institutional demand align, despite lingering market risks. Trading around $2.24 with a market cap more than $132?billion, XRP recently rebounded above its 50-day ($2.26) and 200-day ($1.91) moving averages. On-chain data shows a neutral-to-greedy mood (Fear & Greed ~74) and ~4.8% 30-day volatility. Such momentum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...