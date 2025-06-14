UGCTeam.io Launches Innovative Social Media Video Creation Platform Combining AI and Human Talent

WAN CHAI, HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / A new content creation service, UGCTeam.io , has officially launched, offering a fresh approach to short-form video production for individuals, brands, and agencies looking to stay relevant across today's top social platforms.

UGCTeam.io specializes in producing engaging, short-form videos tailored for platforms such as YouTube shorts, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn. The company combines the efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) with the creativity of real people to offer a scalable solution for content creation-whether for organic growth or paid advertising campaigns.

"We don't just create videos-we manage your entire social media presence," said the CMO of UGCTeam.io. "From scripting and editing to posting on all channels, our team does everything for you. It's high-quality, affordable, and designed to help brands grow faster."

One of UGCTeam.io standout features is its AI-generated avatars, which mimic realistic human appearances. These virtual presenters are used to create dynamic videos that don't require a human actor-yet still retain a personal touch. For clients who prefer authentic, real-person content, the platform also works with a team of creators to deliver that option as well.

Beyond video creation, UGCTeam.io provides copywriting, editing, and multi-platform publishing support. The service is also suited for PPC advertisers, helping them produce compelling ad creatives optimized for performance across platforms like YouTube Ads, Meta Ads and TikTok Ads.

With the rapid rise of short-form video content, UGCTeam.io aims to become a go-to resource for marketers, solopreneurs, and brands looking to scale their content efforts efficiently-without sacrificing quality or consistency.

To learn more, visit https://www.ugcteam.io .

Company Information

Organization: UGCTeam

Contact Person Name :Calum Duncan

Website: https://www.ugcteam.io/

Email: contact@ugcteam.io SOURCE: UGCTeam

