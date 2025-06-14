Jetinno Launches the JL06 Smart Elegant and Built to Elevate Your Home Cafe

GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / As coffee culture becomes increasingly sophisticated, today's consumers expect more from their home coffee machines. Enter the Jetinno JL06-an advanced fully automatic coffee maker that blends commercial-grade precision with smart home convenience. Designed for the discerning coffee drinker, JL06 is one of Jetinno's flagship products redefining what a bean to cup coffee machine should be in 2025.

Designed for discerning coffee enthusiasts, the Jetinno JL06 features an engineered 64mm metal flat burr grinder with 9-level adjustment and the patented S14 brewer. This system incorporates gravity-fed dosing, consistent tamping, and intelligent pre-infusion to deliver barista-level consistency and extraction quality in a home appliance. The machine's refined geometric design combines matte and glossy finishes, offering a premium aesthetic with a compact footprint suitable for modern kitchens.

Smart Integration and Advanced Features

The JL06 series stands out through its seamless smart integration. Utilizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the accompanying Jetinno mobile app enables users to calibrate coffee and milk volumes, adjust boiler temperature, track brewing statistics, and create, save, and name personalized drink recipes. An Advanced Mode caters to professional users seeking granular control over extraction parameters.

A notable innovation is the JL06's dedicated cold brew function. Utilizing a proprietary low-pressure, low-temperature extraction process, it produces a smooth, naturally sweet cup of cold brew coffee in approximately 5 minutes, eliminating the traditional lengthy steeping time.

Emphasis on Convenience and Sustainability

Maintenance is simplified through a fully automatic self-cleaning program that operates during startup and shutdown. The JL06's modular design allows for quick removal of key components - including the brewing unit, milk system (on JL06B/C models), and drip tray - for thorough cleaning. The detachable brewer facilitates separate washing, ensuring long-term hygiene.

Reflecting Jetinno's commitment to sustainability, the JL06 incorporates an ECO standby mode. After periods of inactivity, power consumption reduces significantly to just 0.5W.

Model Variants

The JL06 series offers three models catering to different preferences:

JL06A: Focuses on black coffee excellence (espresso, Americano, long coffee, cold brew).

JL06B: Includes an automatic milk frothing system for beverages like cappuccino and latte.

JL06C: Features a manual steam wand for hands-on milk texturing and latte art creation.

All models share the core brewing technology, smart app functionality, cold brew capability, compact size (240mm W x 360mm H x 470mm D), 200g bean hopper, and 1.6L water tank.

About Jetinno

Jetinno is a technology company focused on the research and development of fresh-ground fully automatic coffee machines. With core strengths in advanced brewing technology and intelligent control systems, Jetinno holds over 190 coffee machine patents. The company is committed to engineering innovation, providing practical and reliable solutions for home and commercial coffee users globally, supported by a service network covering more than 100 countries.

Media Contact

Organization: Jetinno

Contact Person Name: Abby Fu

Website: https://www.jetinnomachine.com/

Email: info@jetinno.com

City: Guangzhou

State: Guangdong Province

Country: China

SOURCE: Jetinno

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jetinno-launches-the-jl06-smart-elegant-and-built-to-elevate-your-home-1039594